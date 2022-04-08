PA Governor appeals court order blocking carbon plan
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is asking the state’s highest court to let the centerpiece of his plan to fight climate change take effect and make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.
The filing late Thursday in the state Supreme Court appealed a two-day old decision by a lower court which barred the official publication of the Democratic governor's regulation "pending further order."
The regulation had been scheduled to be published Saturday, making it official. But the lower court sided with leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature who contend the regulation is illegal.
