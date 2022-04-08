ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Governor appeals court order blocking carbon plan

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is asking the state’s highest court to let the centerpiece of his plan to fight climate change take effect and make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.

The filing late Thursday in the state Supreme Court appealed a two-day old decision by a lower court which barred the official publication of the Democratic governor’s regulation “pending further order.”

The regulation had been scheduled to be published Saturday, making it official. But the lower court sided with leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature who contend the regulation is illegal.

The plan has won approval from regulatory bodies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

