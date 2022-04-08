ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

SDSU basketball fans celebrate Matthew Mors' decision to transfer to South Dakota State: 'Welcome home!'

By Adam Hensley, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wb2p_0f3uvC5x00

South Dakota State men's basketball picked up a transfer commitment from one of the best high school players in state history.

Matthew Mors, who spent last season with the Wisconsin basketball program, announced his decision to transfer to SDSU on Friday.

"After much thought and consideration, I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at South Dakota State University," Mors tweeted. "Couldn't be more excited for this next chapter."

Mors was a three-time Argus Leader Player of the Year and three-time Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year. 247 Sports ranked Mors as the best 2021 prospect out of South Dakota and the 35th-best power forward in the nation for his class. He was a three-star recruit.

Now, Mors returns back to South Dakota for a Jackrabbits team coming off an incredible regular season and an NCAA Tournament berth.

Fans love Matthew Mors decision to transfer to SDSU basketball

Read more about SDSU basketball transfer Matthew Mors

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
Brookings, SD
Basketball
Brookings, SD
College Basketball
Brookings, SD
College Sports
City
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Sports
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Basketball#Sdsu#Jackrabbits#Ncaa Tournament#The Usa Today Network
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly goes off on Notre Dame and their apparent lack of modernization

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame in rather controversial circumstances. Kelly led the Fighting Irish throughout the 2010s but the head coach left for LSU in November 2021, right as Notre Dame were on the edge of making the College Football Playoff. Then Kelly, who is from the Boston area, adopted a southern accent for some weird reason once he was in Louisiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska spring game format confirmed by NU spokesman

The Nebraska football team will have its spring game on Saturday. With game coming up, the format was confirmed by a spokesman of the university. The 2022 version of the annual Nebraska spring game will have the offense going against defense per Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald. Nebraska fans will get to see the likes of Texas transfer QB Casey Thompson go up against his counterparts of the other side of the ball.
OMAHA, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot’s return could put UNC as ‘legit title contender’

UNC forward Armando Bacot is coming off of a historical season in both the ACC and across all of college basketball. The Tar Heels’ forward now has a big decision to make regarding his future. Does he go through the NBA Draft process to get feedback, stay in the draft or come back to college all together? Bacot is currently slated to be picked end of the second round or undrafted in most mock drafts following the end of the season. Bacot, who averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season, would play a huge role in college basketball...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KETV.com

Nebraska Huskers Spring Game: Scenes from the day

It was a cool sunny Saturday as the Nebraska Huskers took the field for their annual Spring Game. A 28-year tradition that allows the Huskers to showcase their skills before the upcoming season. A late game interception from the defense would sealed the deal this year and give the defense...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis hits recruiting trail to see top recruits

As we await the decisions of a few UNC basketball players, the focus for the program is now on the future of the roster. And that includes recruiting classes for 2023 and 2024. Just days after a run to the title game, Hubert Davis and his staff were out evaluating prospects in the first open period of the AAU circuit. Davis was in Orlando for the EYBL circuit and he was courtside to watch 2023 target G.G. Jackson, 2024 target Nassir Cunningham and 2024 commit Simeon Wilcher Friday night. Davis took it all in as he watch both Wilcher and Cunningham who...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
KSNB Local4

Huskers Spring Game 2022: White Team defeats Red Team, 43-39

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- It was an unbelievable day for some spring football in the Capital City. Nebraska’s 28th Spring Game kicked off earlier on Saturday. The White Team beat the Red Team, 43-39. It was the first chance for Husker fans to to get a glimpse at the many new faces added this offseason.
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Doug Edert’s new home

After being one of the breakout stars of March Madness, Doug Edert has a new team and school to play for. Shortly after the thrilling run of Saint Peter’s came to an end in the Elite Eight, Edert announced that he was entering the transfer portal. On Saturday, it was announced that Edert is going to Bryant University.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

996
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy