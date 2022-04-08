SDSU basketball fans celebrate Matthew Mors' decision to transfer to South Dakota State: 'Welcome home!'

South Dakota State men's basketball picked up a transfer commitment from one of the best high school players in state history.

Matthew Mors, who spent last season with the Wisconsin basketball program, announced his decision to transfer to SDSU on Friday.

"After much thought and consideration, I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at South Dakota State University," Mors tweeted. "Couldn't be more excited for this next chapter."

Mors was a three-time Argus Leader Player of the Year and three-time Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year. 247 Sports ranked Mors as the best 2021 prospect out of South Dakota and the 35th-best power forward in the nation for his class. He was a three-star recruit.

Now, Mors returns back to South Dakota for a Jackrabbits team coming off an incredible regular season and an NCAA Tournament berth.

