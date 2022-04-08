Joey Bart’s first career home run is an Opening Day bomb

PHOENIX — It was deja vu all over again for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. In a 3-0 loss to the Padres at Chase Field, the D-backs were once again no-hit by a San Diego starter for six innings for the second consecutive night. This time around, it came from the left arm of Sean Manaea, who finished with seven strikeouts and one walk in seven no-hit innings on 88 pitches (66 strikes).

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO