Joey Bart’s first career home run is an Opening Day bomb

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoey Bart started the 2022 season with a bang. Quite literally. Bart hit the first home run of his major league career, and the first home run of the Giants’ season, on a solo blast vs. the Marlins on Opening Day. Bart...

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
D-backs can’t overcome Sean Manaea’s 7 no-hit innings in loss to Padres

PHOENIX — It was deja vu all over again for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. In a 3-0 loss to the Padres at Chase Field, the D-backs were once again no-hit by a San Diego starter for six innings for the second consecutive night. This time around, it came from the left arm of Sean Manaea, who finished with seven strikeouts and one walk in seven no-hit innings on 88 pitches (66 strikes).
Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (hip) at DH Friday afternoon

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn (hip) is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn dealt with a hip issue for most of Spring Training, but he is ready for the start of the season. Josh Harrison is on second base and Jake Burger is on third base, while Yoan Moncada (oblique) opens the year on the injured list. The White Sox's full lineup for Friday's season opener: AJ Pollock RF, Luis Robert CF, Jose Abreu 1B, Yasmani Grandal C, Eloy Jimenez LF, Leury Garcia SS, Harrison 2B, Vaughn DH, Burger 3B. Lucas Giolito is starting at pitcher for the White Sox.
Giants' Heliot Ramos batting sixth on Sunday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ramos will start in left field on Sunday and bat sixth versus left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Marlins. Joc Pederson moves to the bench. The Giants implied team total of 3.89 runs...
Connor Joe homers in 8th, Rockies hold off Dodgers 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Connor Joe considered this homer, this moment, one of the top highlights of his burgeoning career. It’s easy to understand why. Diagnosed with testicular cancer while with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2020, he underwent surgery and treatment before signing with the Colorado Rockies following that season. He’s been a fan favorite since his arrival at Coors Field — and even more now.
Webb, Bart set for 'very special' moment for Giants on Opening Day

When the Giants hired Farhan Zaidi in 2018 they never used the word "rebuild," and within three years it became clear why that was the right plan. Zaidi quickly reloaded, bringing in overlooked prospects from other organizations while overseeing a front office and coaching staff that have gotten the most out of just about everyone who has put on orange and black lately.
Crawford extends impressive Opening Day start streak at shortstop

When Brandon Crawford, Joc Pederson and Logan Webb take the field this afternoon, they'll become the first trio of Bay Area natives to start for the Giants since Oakland's Von Joshua, San Francisco's Ken Reitz and Alameda's Chris Speier in 1976. It'll be a long-awaited moment for Pederson, who grew...
NBC Sports

Rodon's 'electric' debut shows off rare velocity for Giants lefty

SAN FRANCISCO -- A huge crowd gathered on the back field at Scottsdale Stadium on March 19. Giants players, coaches and executives crept close to the cage and pulled up chairs on the patio a few feet from the edge of the field. Gabe Kapler stood behind the mound, flanked by three members of his staff.
