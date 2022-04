DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque schools superintendent presented a plan Monday detailing what would happen with students and staff if an elementary school closes. The Dubuque Community School District is looking at closing Fulton Elementary at the end of the school year in an effort to reduce costs. Superintendent Stan Rheingans said low supplemental state aid, declining enrollment, and high inflation have left the district no choice but to explore the option of reducing the number of schools in the district.

