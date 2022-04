The company that has represented the most University of Nebraska athletes in the name, image and likeness market on Friday made public its most extensive information to date and unveiled several new initiatives, including an effort to get fans and companies more directly involved in financially supporting Husker athletes in several sports. Athlete Branding & Marketing, founded last summer and run by former NU football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht, said in a Friday news release that it has “secured gross payments of more than...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO