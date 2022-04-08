Gardens of stone

COLLINSVILLE - Transportation has always played a major role in the economy of the Metro East and St. Louis, but combined with modern logistics, it has become a major factor in job creation in the region. So issues in that industry sector, ranging from infrastructure to worker training, are becoming increasingly more important. On Tuesday a workshop and roundtable discussion on logistics and transportation was put on by the Madison County Employment and Training Department, and the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department. It is the second of seven planned for this year, according to Tony Fuhrmann, director of MCET. "This one is specific to the supply chain industry, which everyone knows is the number one sector industry in this region," he said. "When people think supply chain, a lot of people think truck drivers," he added. "It's so much more than that. I think Americans' eyes have been opened to what supply chain is now. When we go to the grocery store and some things are not there, they understand the cost of transportation now, and what $5 diesel does to the price of things."

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO