Gardens of stone

By John Badman
 2 days ago
John Badman|The Telegraph A maintenance worker from Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, cuts the first grass of the season Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery at 600 Pearl St. in Alton. Jefferson Barracks maintains the Alton cemetery. More than 500 people are buried at the cemetery and it is the final resting place of soldiers from all major conflicts from the America Civil War through Vietnam. (John Badman)

ALTON — April has brought the resumption of yard work, regardless of size.

On Friday, a maintenance worker from Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis could be seen making the first grass cutting of the season at the U.S. National Cemetery at 600 Pearl St. in Alton.

Jefferson Barracks maintains the Alton cemetery. More than 500 people are buried at the cemetery, and it is the final resting place of soldiers from all major conflicts from the America Civil War through Vietnam.

Trotting turkey

ALTON — A wild turkey was showing off his trot this week in the lowlands next to Illinois 143 in Alton. More than a dozen wild turkeys flourish in the area not far from the Cpl. Chris Belchik Memorial Expressway.
PROFILE: The Stone House

“This is going to be my last project,” Tim Kleinman declares as he is in the midst of renovating a house that he has adored since he was a kid. “I’ll be 74 in August.”. He said he’s had several surgeries, including repairing a toe that he...
Frazier joins AMH

ALTON – Dr. Wendy Frazier has joined the Alton Multispecialists and Alton Memorial Hospital medical staff at 1 Professional Drive in Alton. Frazier helps patients address both acute and chronic conditions such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, depression, musculoskeletal injuries and urinary tract infections. She offers annual wellness exams, well-child exams, school/sports physicals, well-woman exams and other general medical services.
A little slice of history: 1816 Legislative War

The Civil War ended almost two years before a dust-up about it blew into the Idaho Territorial Legislature. This battle-come-lately started out over money. Idaho’s finances were in poor shape thanks to mismanagement and malfeasance by a string of federal officials appointed to oversee the territory. The Legislature decided to cut the salaries of Territorial Governor David Ballard and Territorial Secretary Solomon R. Howlett.
Anti-lynching law is long overdue

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act breezed through the House and Senate and will soon be signed into law by President Joe Biden. Robert Prager, a white coal miner, was lynched in Collinsville in 1918. The United States had entered World War I the previous year and the German-born Prager was thought to be a spy.
Downtown Alton named to historic places register

ALTON - Much of Alton's Downtown Historic District is now officially listed in the National Register of Historic Places as part of an expansion of the Middletown Historic District. The register is the nation's official list of historic places worthy of preservation and part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect America's historic and archeological resources. A public event to share more information about the honor is planned in the next several weeks.
Logistics fuel region's job growth

COLLINSVILLE - Transportation has always played a major role in the economy of the Metro East and St. Louis, but combined with modern logistics, it has become a major factor in job creation in the region. So issues in that industry sector, ranging from infrastructure to worker training, are becoming increasingly more important. On Tuesday a workshop and roundtable discussion on logistics and transportation was put on by the Madison County Employment and Training Department, and the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department. It is the second of seven planned for this year, according to Tony Fuhrmann, director of MCET. "This one is specific to the supply chain industry, which everyone knows is the number one sector industry in this region," he said. "When people think supply chain, a lot of people think truck drivers," he added. "It's so much more than that. I think Americans' eyes have been opened to what supply chain is now. When we go to the grocery store and some things are not there, they understand the cost of transportation now, and what $5 diesel does to the price of things."
Edward Jones honors Medford

JERSEYVILLE — Edward Jones Financial Advisor Steve Medford of Jerseyville recently qualified for the firm's Managing Partner's Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, April 26-27. During the two-day conference, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from firm leaders, confer on timely topics and share best practices for serving clients.
Becoming a modern-day Ananias

When you think of Bible heroes, what names come to mind?. David earned a spot in the Heroes Hall of Fame when he killed the wicked warrior Goliath. After Moses died, Joshua led the Israelites into the Promised Land. Gideon, the guy who could have been voted “Least Likely to...
Honeysuckle removal set at Wadlow site

EAST ALTON — Volunteers are needed to help remove bush honeysuckle and autumn olive at the Wadlow Restoration Site in Alton 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. A free lunch and the necessary tools will be provided to volunteers.
Air Force JROTC ending at AHS

ALTON — The Air Force is ending the JROTC program at Alton High School because it could not fill two vacant teaching positions. "We were devastated to receive this information as ROTC is a vital and important program for our students, school and community," said superintendent Kristie Baumgartner. "We were both shocked and saddened to receive this information as deactivating the program was neither discussed, nor even implied, through any prior communication."
