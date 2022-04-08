Man shot in San Eli; Sent to hospital before EPCSO arrives
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is recovering at a local hospital after being shot Thursday in San Elizario.
According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Officials, the unnamed 19-year-old male was shot and transported to a local hospital on Thursday, April 7, along the 800 block of Bob Neill.
EPCSO Deputies responded to the call relating to an Aggravated Assault claim from the residence, but the man had already been transported.
At this time, the male subject is in stable condition. The Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the case.
