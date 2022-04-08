ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tokyo Vice’ Episode 3 Recap: Beneath the Surface

By Sean T. Collins
 2 days ago
“I want to learn how this city…what’s beneath the surface…how it works,” says Jake Adelstein to his new friend, Detective Hiroto Katagiri. “Then I can write about what’s actually happening.” And there you have it: a mission statement for Tokyo Vice, the story of one intrepid gaijin reporter’s journey into a great city’s dark side. Not that you needed the show to be so explicit about it, I’m sure: You’ve probably seen this kind of story play out a dozen times or more in the course of your TV and film-watching life.

Perhaps that’s Tokyo Vice’s appeal. Like the Netflix crime dramas it resembles—in no small part thanks to director and Narcos veteran Josef Kubota Wladyka behind the camera—it very much has an “if you like this sort of thing, this is the sort of thing you’ll like” vibe to it. And it’s not false advertising, either: Tokyo Vice is an extremely watchable show, easy to consume even in the big three-hour chunk that HBO Max has dropped on viewers by way of a series premiere.

In this third hour (“Read the Air”), the sketched-out narrative begins to take real shape. For one thing, Adelstein and Katagiri finally partner up, becoming legitimately friendly—Adelstein enjoys dessert with the guy’s family, for crying out loud—as the older man teaches the young foreigner the truth about Tokyo’s underworld. After a quid pro quo in which Adelstein refrains from reporting certain facts in exchange for an exclusive, Katagiri explains that the yakuza are too deeply entrenched in Japanese society to ever truly be stopped. Therefore, the police have taken a different approach to the problem, working to prevent warfare between rival yakuza outfits instead of trying to take them down. Adelstein witnesses how routine these interactions have become when the Tozawa organization, rivals of the Chihara-kai group, simply hand over three soldiers for arrest over the incident in the bar that ended the previous episode. Adelstein gets his scoop, the cops get some arrests, and the yakuza live to fight another day. Everyone’s a winner!

Katagiri even provides Adelstein with a folder on the stabbing of that guy from Episode 1, which he runs by his friendly colleagues, handsome Trendy (Takaki Uda) and nerdy Tin Tin (Kosuke Tanaka). It’s all going great—until a pair of yakuza goons crash the party and whisk Adelstein away, destination unknown. It’s probably got something to do with Sato, the Chihara-kai soldier who had a friendly exchange with Adelstein at the bar where their mutual acquaintance Samantha works as a hostess. Sato beat the shit out of a brother member of the organization for casting aspersions on Samantha, and most likely tipped his boss Ishida off to Adelstein’s location as a make-good.

Samantha herself is an interesting question mark. She’s a very endearing character in some respects—a protective mother hen for her fellow hostesses, a charming (if somewhat less than forthcoming) date for Adelstein, who takes her out for dinner. She’s built up that nest egg of money we saw last episode in hopes of starting her own club, where she’ll take better care of the hostesses than what they receive elsewhere. And she’s picked up a stalker or a private eye of some sort: a client named Matsuo (Jundai Yama), whom we subsequently see following her around with a camera.

But on this show, everyone seems to have secrets. Trendy, for example, is clearly in the closet, a fact Adelstein susses out when he sees him with another man in an alleyway. We don’t know why Samantha hasn’t spoken to her family for four years, if that is indeed true. Even yakuza boss Tozawa, whom we learn is moving in on Chihara-kai’s territory from elsewhere in the country, is subjected to an invasive physical exam and uses makeup to hide a bruise under his eye. Why? Where’d the bruise come from? Your guess is as good as mine.

For me, the show is at its most interesting at its most granular; the details matter as much as the big picture. I enjoyed Adelstein and Samantha talking about manga. (She recommends Dragon Head and 20th Century Boys, recommendations I happily second.) I enjoyed, if that’s the right word for it, Tin Tin’s disclosure that people in Japan tend to commit suicide by fire in public so that their families won’t face legal repercussions from their landlords for damaging their apartments. I enjoyed the demure way Sato averted his gaze when Samantha tried on the dress he picked out for her, even if he immediately reneges on the gift.

I enjoyed that our first glimpse of maniac tough guy Tozawa involves a prostate exam. I enjoyed seeing Jake’s editor Emi work on murder cases in between getting berated by her Korean husband. I enjoyed the off-hand disclosure by Jake that the medical condition plaguing his kid sister was a suicide attempt. I enjoyed seeing Sato and his superior, Kume, steal a bunch of dresses right off the racks just because they could. (It reminded me of that Sopranos subplot where Tony and Christopher steal a bunch of booze off a biker gang just for shits and giggles.)

And it stands to reason that details like these stick out. If Adelstein’s mission statement means anything, it certainly means that the details matter at least as much as the big picture; without details, there wouldn’t be a big picture to begin with. Here’s hoping the show continues going down this direction when the next pair of episodes drop next week.

Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) writes about TV for Rolling Stone, Vulture, The New York Times, and anyplace that will have him, really. He and his family live on Long Island.

Decider.com

Decider.com

