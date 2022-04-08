ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Crossing District police hold weekly meetings with community to help solve crimes

By Suzanne Le Mignot
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

Police meet with community in South Side district in hopes of help in solving crimes 02:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the Grand Crossing (3rd) District, police officers are holding weekly meetings to tell the community about crimes with the goal of solving them.

As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, more than 50 people living and working in the South Side police district attended the most recent "Together We Can" meeting on Zoom and in person at the Burnham at Woodlawn Park, 6134 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The police district includes the Grand Crossing, Park Manor, Woodlawn, and West Woodlawn neighborhoods, most of the South Shore neighborhood, and all of Jackson Park – which extends north to 56th Street in Hyde Park.

Officers tell everyone about the crimes that have happened in the community in the past seven days.

"You get that detailed information where people can sit down and actually analyze what they hear, and then reference that to what they see through their daily activities in and around their communities," said Grand Crossing resident Matthew Brandon.

From March 31 to April 6, there have been three shootings in Grand Crossing, with one arrest.

Carjackings and robberies are also discussed in detail, along with exact locations for neighborhood hotspots.

"If there's been a homicide there, a shooting there, we let the community know the church, along with the police officers, are there to help them," said Pastor Alonzo Nichols, whose church is in Grand Crossing.

Grand Crossing police District Cmdr. Roderick S. Watson started the "Together We Can" weekly meetings about a year and a half ago. He says they have been critical in solving crimes - among them carjackings.

He said police were able to arrest an entire carjacking ring with information they received through the community meetings.

"We were actually able to arrest a particular crew of guys that were actually a part of that," Watson said.

Chicago Police crime data from 2021 to 2022 shows while some parts of the city have seen huge crime increases, crime is up 8 percent in the Grand Crossing District - compared to an increase of about 29 percent citywide.

The outreach doesn't end with community meetings. Police joined members of Operation Neighborhood Safety, who pumped gas for customers at a gas station targeted by carjackers. They also engage young people from a nearby school, where there have been recent fights among students.

"The goal here is to actually tear down those walls that have been dividing the police and community over years, and to show that we are one in this together," Watson said.

"You often hear people say, 'Oh, it used to be like this. It's not going to be like that anymore," said Jennifer Edwards, who lives in the area. "But we can make it a new era - a new type of community - where we all connect."

The Gresham (6th) District - which includes the Auburn Gresham and Chatham communities – just started holding weekly meetings with the community two weeks ago. The West Side's Harrison (11th) District – which includes Humboldt Park, West Humboldt Park, East and West Garfield Park, and parts of North Lawndale – will start similar meetings in the next few weeks.

WCIA

Woman charged in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 4, shot in head on South Side, police say

CHICAGO — A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized in good condition after he was shot in the head on the city’s South Side. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told WGN the incident was an accident. Police said the shooting happened in the 8200 block of S. Green around 10 p.m. Thursday. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
