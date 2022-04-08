ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

RAW: USPS TO HONOR AUTHOR SHEL SIVERSTEIN WITH FOREVER STAMP

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5bN9_0f3usM6G00

The USPS unveils a Forever stamp honoring the late author and illustrator Shel Silverstein; it features artwork from his children's book The Giving Tree

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Postal Service Issues African Daisy Global Forever Stamp

Kansas City, MO — The Postal Service issued the newest Global Forever stamp today, featuring an image of an African Daisy. The stamp was issued in Kansas City Missouri without a ceremony. A colorful African daisy graces a new Global stamp from the U.S. Postal Service. This round Global stamp can be used to mail […] The post Postal Service Issues African Daisy Global Forever Stamp appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
BBC

Ghost stories to feature on Jersey stamps

Six Jersey ghost stories feature on stamps that have been issued by the Post Office. Two of the stamps have been printed using a type of ink that makes parts of them glow under ultraviolet light. The focus on ghost stories forms the third part of Jersey Post's myths and...
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy