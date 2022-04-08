RAW: USPS TO HONOR AUTHOR SHEL SIVERSTEIN WITH FOREVER STAMP

Related
Postal Service Issues African Daisy Global Forever Stamp
Kansas City, MO — The Postal Service issued the newest Global Forever stamp today, featuring an image of an African Daisy. The stamp was issued in Kansas City Missouri without a ceremony. A colorful African daisy graces a new Global stamp from the U.S. Postal Service. This round Global stamp can be used to mail […] The post Postal Service Issues African Daisy Global Forever Stamp appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BBC
Ghost stories to feature on Jersey stamps
Six Jersey ghost stories feature on stamps that have been issued by the Post Office. Two of the stamps have been printed using a type of ink that makes parts of them glow under ultraviolet light. The focus on ghost stories forms the third part of Jersey Post's myths and...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0