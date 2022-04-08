ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strawberry Shortcake

Click10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article10 ounces (about 1 1/4 cups) heavy cream, plus more for brushing. Adjust oven rack to center position and preheat oven to 450°F. Place flour and salt in a large bowl. If using, whisk in sugar. Stirring with a wooden spoon, drizzle in...

www.local10.com

princesspinkygirl.com

Chocolate Cheesecake Bites

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Chocolate Cheesecake Bites is a quick and easy way to make mini bite-sized desserts, flavored like your favorite chocolate cheesecake, but in the form of a cake ball. This no-bake truffle treat can be prepared in 10 minutes using only 3 simple ingredients.
Gin Lee

Chocolate fudge pecan delight cake

This cake was inspired by one of my favorite Russell Stovers chocolate candies. Bake the cake in a prepared square cake pan. Allow the cake to cool completely, then cut the cake in half. Try to cut both halves to the same thickness. Take the top half of the cake and lay it on a cake board or platter.
30Seconds

Easy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Recipe: 4-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars Recipe Will Blow Your Mind

These delicious chocolate chip peanut butter bars will blow your mind. Just four ingredients? In the oven in less than 10 minutes? Yes, it's true!. This simple dessert recipe for chocolate chip peanut butter squares is the ultimate easy cookie bar and a favorite from the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off. Try them once and you'll be hooked. These cookies are so good!
recipesgram.com

Tasty Chocolate Craving Cake

This Italian chocolate craving cake is ideal for all chocolate lovers! So rich, so creamy…simply delicious! Plus, really easy to prepare. Here is the recipe:. Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line an 8×8-in. baking pan with parchment paper and spray bottom and sides. Combine sugar,...
thecountrycook.net

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe for old-fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are the best! They come out so thick and fluffy and melt in your mouth!. Being from the south, we pretty much always have biscuits at every dinner. You just cannot go wrong with these easy and delicious Southern Buttermilk Biscuits. They take minimal ingredients and just a little arm work to throw them together. It is so easy to master biscuit making with just a few steps. I don't know a single person who doesn't love these biscuits. So if you are looking for that perfect biscuit recipe, then you have to make this Southern Buttermilk Biscuit recipe.
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
Washington Post

Overnight New York-Style Cheesecake

If you dream of making lofty, creamy and fluffy cheesecakes, but have been too intimidated to try, you’re going to love this stress-free recipe. A low-and-slow bake at 200 degrees, inspired by an old Post recipe from cookbook author and food writer Andrew Schloss, eliminates the threat of cracks — and the need for a water bath.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Delicious Southwest Cheesesteak and Strawberry Shortcake Funnel Cake Fries From Award Wieners at Disney California Adventure

Award Wieners at Disney California Adventure has two new items available for the spring: Southwest Cheesesteak and Strawberry Shortcake Funnel Cake Fries. These “Supporting Cast” items will only be available for a limited time. Southwest Cheesesteak – $15.49. Thinly-sliced Steak with Caramelized Onions, Poblano Peppers, Pepper Jack,...
thecountrycook.net

Cherry Chocolate Chip Cake

Full of chocolate and cherries, this Cherry Chocolate Chip Cake is a fun year-round cake that is super tasty, easy and perfect for gatherings!. I absolutely love the flavor of chocolate and cherry together and this Cherry Chocolate Chip Cake is over the top amazing! With a cherry flavored glaze poured all over the top, it is perfect for any and all occasions. You can make this all year round and everyone loves it because it's not a traditional flavored cake. So if you are looking for a little different and unique flavor in a cake, then you have to make this Cherry Chocolate Chip Cake recipe.
recipesgram.com

Moist Hazelnut and Chocolate Cupcakes

This moist hazelnut and chocolate cupcakes are so rich, creamy, chocolatey and very delicious! If you are a hazelnut and chocolate fan, then you got to try this recipe! I usually make them on Sunday and refrigerate to have them as a sweet treat or quick breakfast during the work-week. Simple and easy to prepare, here is the recipe:
thecountrycook.net

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are simple, sweet biscuits that don't even require a biscuit cutter! Fluffy biscuits baked in butter and topped with a sweet icing!. I've been on a kick lately with all these butter swim biscuit (a.k.a. Butter Dip Biscuits) recipes lately. I've made the base recipe into Blueberry Butter Swim Biscuits and Cheddar Garlic Butter Butter Swim Biscuits. They are just so simple to make and you can make so many variations! These Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are my new favorite dessert/breakfast biscuit! Perfect for the upcoming strawberry season!
recipesgram.com

Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Pots

The simplest and quickest chocolate dessert that you could ever wish for! This salted caramel chocolate pots are so rich, thick, and creamy with a nice salty flavor on the top! Your family and friends will love them! Plus, you will need around 10 minutes to prepare them plus 5 minutes to cook. Try this recipe:
London Bruncher

Strawberries and Cream Cheese Cookies Recipe

These cream cheese-based cookies are laced with crushed-up freeze-dried strawberries for a sweet and creamy cookie. The combination of strawberries and cream is a classic one – bowls of fruit topped with cream have been served at Wimbledon since the British tournament started in 1877 and New York Cheesecake is often served piled with a sticky strawberry compote.
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake

This choco Coca-Cola cake is so simple and easy to prepare. You will need less than half an hour to prepare it plus 30-60 minutes to cook. It is an ideal weekend dessert to surprise your family or friends with! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 slices. Ingredients:. For the...
WAFB.com

Roasted Beet and Ponchatoula Strawberry Salad

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Oh, I see! You think roasted beets and strawberries don’t go together. Well, I’m here to change your mind. This is one of my all-time favorite combinations in a salad!. Prep Time: 2 Hours. Yields: 6 Servings. Ingredients for Roasted Beets:. 1 large...
