Oakland County, MI

Sheriff: Man attacked Oakland County deputies who were blocking traffic for downed power line

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s officials said he attacked two Oakland County sheriff’s deputies. Michael Perez is accused of attacking two deputies and sending them to a hospital just after midnight on...

www.clickondetroit.com

KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies identify Texas man killed in Sunday snowmobile crash

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday released the name of a snowmobiler from Texas who suffered fatal injuries late Sunday afternoon when he crashed into a tree near about a mile southeast of Wanoga Sno-Park, west of Bend. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies identify Texas man killed in Sunday snowmobile crash appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Pontiac, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
#Power Line#Police
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastpointe man charged in murder of 30-year-old Detroit resident

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old Detroit resident. Detroit police were called at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday (March 30) to a home in the 20200 block of Anglin Street, near Winchester Street. Officials said they found Lamar Addison, 30,...
EASTPOINTE, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan woman catches man stealing marijuana plants from her property, police say

SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man has been arrested after a woman caught him stealing marijuana plants from her property, police said. A Michigan State Police trooper was called in September 2021 to a home in Springvale Township. The owner told officials that she received an alert from her surveillance system that someone was on her property.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS LA

Man Suspected Of Posing As San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Identified As ABC Employee

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Police now say they’ve identified a man who was believed to be a police impersonator as an employee of Alcohol Beverage Control. (credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) Victorville police on Friday had asked for the public’s help to identify an alleged police impersonator who visited Joe’s Liquor, 16137 Green Tree Boulevard in Victorville, at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. The store’s personnel told police the man came in and put on a necklace with a badge resembling a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department badge and identified himself as a police officer with the city. The man told the store workers he was there to check on the store’s business license. While talking about the city changing their business license, the man walked behind the counter asking about weapons in the store. He was last seen leaving the area on foot, authorities said. On Saturday, authorities said the man was no longer believed to be a police impersonator. “Investigators continued their investigation and identified the subject in the picture as a legitimate employee of Alcohol Beverage Control who was performing official business at the location,” a statement from Victorville Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

