ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Idaho Supreme Court temporarily blocks new abortion law modeled after Texas statute

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Supreme Court temporarily...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Idaho becomes first state to pass Texas-style abortion ban law

Idaho has become the first U.S. state to adopt and pass a copycat of a new Texas law that asks ordinary citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the New York Times reported. The legislation also allows potential family members to sue a doctor who...
IDAHO STATE
WebMD

Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Providers in Abortion Ban Case

March 14, 2022 -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled against abortion providers in a federal challenge to the state’s abortion ban on Friday, essentially shutting down the last chance to stop the law. The controversial law, which prohibits abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and has been copied by...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Ap#The Associated Press
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
worldanimalnews.com

Breaking! U.S. Court Strikes Down Second Ag-Gag Law In Iowa Deeming It Unconstitutional And A Violation Of The First Amendment

Earlier this week, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa ruled Iowa’s second Ag-Gag law, also known as Iowa Ag-Gag 2.0, as unconstitutional, holding that the law violates the First Amendment. It criminalizes undercover investigations at factory farms, slaughterhouses, and puppy mills. The law, which is...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
East Oregonian

Oregon invests $15 million to prepare for fallout of Idaho anti-abortion legislation

With Idaho poised to enact one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, Oregon is shoring up access to abortion. Idaho’s measure would disallow abortion after six weeks and let family members of rapists sue abortion providers. According to the New York Times, a similar law in Texas resulted in a 60% drop in abortions in Texas and as much as an 800% increase in demand for abortions in clinics in neighboring states.
OREGON STATE
WFAE

The right to abortion in Colorado is now guaranteed under state law

Colorado just enacted a law that enshrines the right to have an abortion in the state, the latest left-leaning state that's taken action to protect reproductive rights as the practice faces renewed efforts by conservatives to restrict its access. The so-called Reproductive Health Equity Act affirms that pregnant people in...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy