Russ Signs KTLYN to DIEMON Records Ahead of The Journey Is Everything World Tour

Russ has officially signed collaborator KTLYN to his DIEMON Records, making her the second signee to the label co-founded by Bugus.

In celebration of the new deal, Russ and KTLYN released an extended remix of their hit “ Handsomer ” on Friday (April 8) — a month after the first remix dropped March 9 — complete with two additional verses.

KTLYN will also join Russ alongside Bugus and Bia to perform as part of his newly rebranded The Journey Is Everything world tour.

The tour kicks off in Seattle on April 29. With additional stretches in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, India and New Zealand, the tour is slated to end in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Jan. 21, 2023. Additional dates will be added in North Africa, Mexico and the Middle East.

KTLYN expressed her excitement in an Instagram post she shared Friday, writing, “I’M GOIN ON TOUR!!! … Thank you @russ for believing in me and allowing me to be a part of this! It’s an honor. I can’t wait to see y’all there and meet you! Drop your city in the comments so I can see where y’all at!”

Russ shared an Instagram announcement of his own, writing, “65 cities. 28 countries. 6 continents … THIS BOUTTA BE A MOVIE EVERY NIGHT!!!! Me and BIA get to finally do ‘Best On Earth’ live. I’m bringing Ktlyn and doin HANDSOMER Remix every night in North America!! All the way from an open verse challenge on TikTok. My day 1 family Bugus is touching stage everywhere in the world with me!!! It’s lit!!!”

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster starting April 15. See the list of dates below:

