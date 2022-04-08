News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo & Boat Show underway at Armature Works

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 31st annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show kicked off Friday at its new location – Armature Works in downtown Tampa. The Outdoors expo will span over three days and is FREE to the public.

With nearly 100,000 square feet of exhibits and activity space at Armature Works, the expo is the perfect place to explore boats of all shapes and sizes, boating accessories, fishing gear, apparel, outdoor supplies, and much more.

On site will be high-end luxury vessels, pontoon, center consoles, lake, and speed boats showcased by multiple manufacturers and dealers.

Guests can take advantage of weekend seminars featuring Misty Wells from “Let’s Take it Outside”, Danyar Diving, Bowfishing with Captain Ike Carrasquillo and fishing and boating tips from local anglers and captains brought to you by Tampa Bay Fishing Channel.

C HECK: List of events and seminars

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their Kid’s Zone onsite Friday and Sunday, along with the Buccaneers cheerleaders and Captain Fear. News Channel 8’s team will also be onsite to greet expo attendees.

Vendors say the support from the community goes a long way for local small business owners.

“You’re supporting a native, but you’re also supporting a wife, and two kids, and sports and families. So shopping local and small is helping back to the community,” said Artist David Danforth, owner of Reel Local.

The expo is fun for the whole family, including dogs. This year Bad Dog CBD has a dog social club for dogs to play.

“We’re going to be here all weekend and we have our dog social club, we’re really excited about that. It’s temporary for this weekend. We have a big gated area so it’s a dog park so they can come and play and also try our samples,” said Cailin Greene with Bad Dog CBD.

The 31st Annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show takes place on Friday, April 8, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Armature Works: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa FL 33602.

Admission to the expo is Free, parking is subject to Armature Works lots and garage rates, which can be paid on site. Parking options can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.