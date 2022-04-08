ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo & Boat Show underway at Armature Works

By Melissa Marino
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 31st annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show kicked off Friday at its new location – Armature Works in downtown Tampa. The Outdoors expo will span over three days and is FREE to the public.

With nearly 100,000 square feet of exhibits and activity space at Armature Works, the expo is the perfect place to explore boats of all shapes and sizes, boating accessories, fishing gear, apparel, outdoor supplies, and much more.

Boat giveaway, Trophy Catch program at Outdoors Expo

On site will be high-end luxury vessels, pontoon, center consoles, lake, and speed boats showcased by multiple manufacturers and dealers.

Guests can take advantage of weekend seminars featuring Misty Wells from “Let’s Take it Outside”, Danyar Diving, Bowfishing with Captain Ike Carrasquillo and fishing and boating tips from local anglers and captains brought to you by Tampa Bay Fishing Channel.

C HECK: List of events and seminars

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their Kid’s Zone onsite Friday and Sunday, along with the Buccaneers cheerleaders and Captain Fear. News Channel 8’s team will also be onsite to greet expo attendees.

Vendors say the support from the community goes a long way for local small business owners.

“You’re supporting a native, but you’re also supporting a wife, and two kids, and sports and families. So shopping local and small is helping back to the community,” said Artist David Danforth, owner of Reel Local.

The expo is fun for the whole family, including dogs. This year Bad Dog CBD has a dog social club for dogs to play.

$2.5M yacht on display at Outdoors Expo & Boat Show

“We’re going to be here all weekend and we have our dog social club, we’re really excited about that. It’s temporary for this weekend. We have a big gated area so it’s a dog park so they can come and play and also try our samples,” said Cailin Greene with Bad Dog CBD.

The 31st Annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show takes place on Friday, April 8, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Armature Works: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa FL 33602.

Admission to the expo is Free, parking is subject to Armature Works lots and garage rates, which can be paid on site. Parking options can be found here .

Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore

March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond. The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond. The...
FLORIDA STATE
