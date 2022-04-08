Masters merch: Golf patrons return in full shopping force

As the 2022 Masters Tournament welcomes patrons back , the line to get into the merchandise shop has been predictably slammed.

Twisting and turning, the rows of people waiting to get inside Friday resembled a snake. Upon entering, the grounds were packed with people trying to get their official Masters merchandise.

Augusta National Golf Club is the only place to buy licensed merchandise with the iconic Masters logo, with many people walked around with notepads or printouts of orders they've received from those who couldn't attend.

Jeff Biddle, of Aiken, said he waited a while in line to get inside, and that there seemed to be more people this year.

"(It's) hard to maneuver around there because not everybody goes in the same direction, but it’s all right," Biddle said.

Despite the number of people, everybody was "friendly and cordial," said Kim Davis, hailing from Montgomery, Alabama.

"There’s so much to choose from, and you just have to decide what you really want," Davis said.

Davis's comment wasn't an understatement, as one could easily spend hours inside poring over everything the store has to offer. There's something for everyone: polos, T-shirts, hats, chairs, cups, pullovers and anything else the heart could desire.

This is the second Masters Davis has attended, and her first since 2011. She said she didn't remember the shop being quite as vast back then.

"Apparently, they have expanded enormously, which even makes for a greater shopping experience," Davis said.

The new and improved merchandise shop opened in 2018.

Tim Kenny, of Ireland, said he had a "phenomenal" experience, trying to get as much as he could without spending too much money.

Pat Kenny, also of Ireland, said this was his first time at Augusta National, and he was having a "super" time.

"(The shop's) busy, but everybody moves through the different sections, which is good," he said.

The workers inside also help with the organized chaos, running the shop like a well-oiled machine. They direct the traffic at the checkout line so that there's no delays, and everyone can get in and out in a timely manner.

Not everything had a rosy outlook. Earlier in the week, Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, said some supply chain issues were encountered this year, as has been a recent national trend.

"It's really just a matter of planning, more advance planning; and, fortunately, we have been able to manage that," Ridley said.