Nye County, NV

Nye County commissioner accused of domestic battery

By Greg Haas
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nye County commissioner faces a charge of domestic battery, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

Commissioner Leo Blundo called 911 on March 28 — 11 days before the incident was reported to the public — in reference to a domestic dispute, but hung up. A subsequent investigation found that a female said Blundo had physically attacked her, according to an NCSO video news release .

The relationship between Blundo and the female was not disclosed on Friday. The sheriff’s office has submitted the case to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office.

The full statement from the sheriff’s office appears below:

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office confirms reports of a criminal investigation concerning Commissioner Leo Blundo. On March 28 at approximately 12:30, Commissioner Blundo called 911 reference a domestic dispute in progress, and disconnected with the dispatcher. Deputies responded and an investigtion revealed a female alleged Leo Blundo had physically attacked her. A report was taken for domestic battery and the report has been submitted to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution on the charge of domestic battery against Commissioner Blundo. No further information will be provided at this time.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office

Blundo was investigated following a 2020 report that he had been “inappropriately involved in decisions” involving CARES Act funding that would have benefited him. He was cleared in that investigation.

