There’s no consensus on the number of undocumented people living and working in the U.S. Estimates vary widely, from just under 12 million to more than 20 million. Even critics of U.S. immigration policy and border security agree that most undocumented workers are productive, striving individuals, often working more than one job — as do others in their households — and yet, they are cut off from the U.S. financial system.

ECONOMY ・ 28 DAYS AGO