Rochester, MN

Mayo High School Junior takes home first place for STEM project on cancer research

By Samantha Soto
KIMT
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester high schooler takes home the top prize in a Regional STEM Competition beating out 71 students from three states. Christine Song is a Junior at Mayo High School. She receives recognition for her approach to treating breast cancer. She says her motivation to study...

