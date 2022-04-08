ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NEWS BRIEF: Nike to open artificial intelligence center in Atlanta

By CL News Staff
creativeloafing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportswear giant Nike has announced it will open up new tech offices next year in Midtown Atlanta. The...

creativeloafing.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

SHEIN Solidifying Fast-Fashion Lead Over Amazon, Rivals

The world’s top apparel seller isn’t Amazon, AliExpress or Walmart. As of the latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps, the enigmatic brand SHEIN is number one, continuing the fascinating story of how SHEIN turns fashion trends into transactions at speed and scale. Resourceful rivals are doing their...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with Cala CEO Andrew Wyatt

Click here to read the full article. In this Q&A, Andrew Wyatt shares why supply chains require redundancy and how Cala is enabling mobile collaboration for product creation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal10 Ways Supply Chain Analytics Contribute to a More Sustainable WorldSCAD Students Can Now Minor in Sneaker DesignUp Close: In Conversation with Berkshire Grey's Kishore BoyalakuntlaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Unofficial Apple Museum Housing '70s, '80s and '90s Tech to Open in Poland

An unofficial Apple Museum is opening in Poland, offering the most complete collection of some of Apple’s greatest hits alongside rarities that many have never seen before. Opening in mid-April, Apple Muzeum Polska’s collection includes over 1,600 exhibits in a space of more than 3,400 square feet, which will also house interactive screens showing over 100 hours of video footage to better help explain the exhibits on show.
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business

Comments / 0

Community Policy