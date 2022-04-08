ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

HBP--Nola (Piscotty). Umpires--Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Clint...

numberfire.com

Ernie Clement starting for Cleveland Sunday

The Cleveland Guardians listed Ernie Clement as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Clement will bat seventh and play second base while Andres Gimenez takes the afternoon off. Clement has made it to base in each of his two plate appearances, singling once and...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Freeman offers grieving Iglesias a shoulder to lean on

DENVER --  Freddie Freeman's biggest play at first base in the season opener may have been a supportive hug. The new Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman knew all too well the feelings Colorado's José Iglesias was experiencing. After reaching on a run-scoring single Friday, Iglesias pointed to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Tom Murphy sitting for Seattle Sunday

Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Murphy is being replaced behind the plate by Luis Torrens versus Twins starter Bailey Ober. In 4 plate appearances this season, Murphy has a .667 batting average with a 2.417 OPS,...
SEATTLE, WA
South Oakland, PA
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Tom Brady only returned to Bucs after secret plan fell through

Tom Brady has had an eventful offseason marked with a brief retirement and subsequent unretirement. Additionally, just a few weeks after Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians stepped down as Tampa Bay’s head coach. A lot of what transpired this offseason for Brady hasn’t made sense,...
TAMPA, FL
Scott Barry
Dan Iassogna
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Legend

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Miami Football Player Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

University of Miami linebacker Deshawn Troutman was arrested last month for domestic violence, according to a new report. Troutman was arrested on March 22 following one of the team’s spring practice sessions, per the Miami Herald. The 19-year-old Miami native has been charged with misdemeanor battery. FOX Sports radio...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Hbp#Espn Com
ESPN

Rayjon Tucker signs with Bucks after big season in G League

MILWAUKEE --  The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker after a big season with the G League. Tucker, who is 6-foot-3, appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract. He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.7 minutes. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PublicSource

Plans for Oakland move forward

“This development will fundamentally alter Oakland’s built environment due to its massive scale,” said Wanda Wilson, executive director of the Oakland Planning and Development Corp. The post Plans for Oakland move forward appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

C.J. Abrams sitting for San Diego Sunday

The San Diego Padres did not include C.J. Abrams in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Abrams will sit out Sunday's game while Ha-Seong Kim starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Abrams is projected to make 374 more plate appearances this season, with 8 home runs, 37...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sports
Times of San Diego

After Win, Padres Head to Bay Area, Then It’s Back to Petco Park for Home Opener Thursday

The Padres settled down after a disheartening loss to open their series in Arizona, closing it out with a 10-5 win Sunday as they took three of four from the Diamondbacks. The team jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second, powered by a Jurickson Profar grand slam, followed by a Jorge Alfaro solo shot – his first homer as a Padre. Jake Cronenworth, Luke Voit and Ha-Seong Kim each scored two runs, while Austin Nola, serving as DH, had two hits.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for matchup with the Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks (51-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (43-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Cleveland. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game. The Cavaliers are 9-6 against the rest of their division....
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction and Odds (LA Bats will Light Up the Skies Over Denver)

The first weekend of the MLB season is underway and Saturday brings us a great early matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers won their season opener against the Rockies yesterday 5-3. Newly acquired Freddie Freeman had a day and reached base on three different occasions. He also scored a run in his first game for LA. The Rockies got a decent debut from their big offseason signing in Kris Bryant. He smacked a single and drew a walk. However, he struck out with runners on to end the game.
DENVER, CO

