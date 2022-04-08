ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

ESPN
 2 days ago

HBP--McClanahan (Mullins). Umpires--Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez;...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The 4 richest people in Tampa Bay

Over the last few weeks, I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the four wealthiest people in the Tampa Bay area. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Florida Press

8 cool things to do in Tampa Bay this spring

Whether you want to embrace the warmer temps with outdoor adventure or escape the humidity indoors, here’s your guide to springtime in Tampa Bay. Now’s the time to don your best spring attire for a picture-perfect brunch. Here are a few of our favorite spots:. library, St. Petersburg.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay rooftop bars and restaurants are trending high

Not too long ago the Tampa Bay area had just a few rooftop bars and restaurants, and two of the best known — Armani’s at the Grand Hyatt Hotel and CK’s at Tampa International Airport — are now closed. But they’ve been replaced by many new establishments offering spectacular sunset views, tasty morsels and creative cocktails. (They’ve even shared some recipes!) There’s no better time to enjoy them than now, while Florida’s weather is at its finest. As the classic Drifters’ song put it, “Right smack dab in the middle of town, I’ve found a paradise that’s trouble proof — up on the roof!”
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds Saturday

LINE: Braves -167, Reds +142; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record at home last season. The Braves pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez batting seventh for Tampa Bay on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Ramirez will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Tyler Wells and the Orioles. Brett Phillips moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ramirez for 7.7 FanDuel...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Tom Brady only returned to Bucs after secret plan fell through

Tom Brady has had an eventful offseason marked with a brief retirement and subsequent unretirement. Additionally, just a few weeks after Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians stepped down as Tampa Bay’s head coach. A lot of what transpired this offseason for Brady hasn’t made sense,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Gonzalez
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez. In 8 plate appearances this season, d'arnaud has a .250 batting average with a .500 OPS, 1 run and...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins play in game 3 of series

LINE: Twins -141, Mariners +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 2-0 in a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 38-43 in home games last season. The Twins slugged .423 with a .314 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Anthony Bemboom catching for Baltimore on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bemboom will catch for right-hander Tyler Wells and bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Robinson Chirinos moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bemboom for 6.2 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Tampa Bay 1#Tampa Bay 9#Hbp#Espn Com
Daily Florida Press

97X Tampa Bay Finds New Home

97X Tampa Bay Finds New Home – RadioInsight As Spanish Broadcasting Systems prepares to acquire 97.1 WSUN Holiday/Tampa FL, Cox Media Group has found a new signal to keep the Alternative “97X” brand alive. 97X is now being heard on NIA Broadcasting’s 97.5 W248CA St. Petersburg giving...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Phillies' Alec Bohm sitting Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Alec Bohm as a starter for their Sunday game against the Oakland Athletics. Bohm will sit out Sunday's series finale with the A's while Johan Camargo starts at third base and bats seventh. Our models project 437 more plate appearances this season for Bohm,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Rayjon Tucker signs with Bucks after big season in G League

MILWAUKEE --  The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker after a big season with the G League. Tucker, who is 6-foot-3, appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract. He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.7 minutes. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Yasmani Grandal sitting Sunday versus Detroit

The Chicago White Sox did not list Yasmani Grandal as a starter in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Grandal will catch a breather Sunday while Reese McGuire steps in behind home plate and bats eighth. Grandal is projected to make 481 more plate appearances, with 25...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates farm report for April 10, 2022: Mason Martin homers in Indy's victory

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 4-2) used a four-run fifth inning to earn a 7-2 win over Omaha (Royals). DH Mason Martin (.368) hit a solo home run and was 3 for 5 with three RBIs. CF Canaan Smith-Njigba (.278) was 2 for 5 with a run scored. SS Rodolfo Castro (.353) had an RBI. LF Oneil Cruz (.235) was 0 for 3 with two walks and a run scored and played in left field. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-0, 2.45) allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of relief to earn the victory.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

South Carolina reserves Russell, Wesolek to transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Two South Carolina reserves in guards Eniya Russell and Elysa Wesolek have entered their names in the transfer portal Friday, less than a week after the Gamecocks celebrated a national championship. Russell is a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Baltimore who was a McDonald's All-American. But Russell never...
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

Nationals' Alcides Escobar sitting Sunday

The Washington Nationals did not list Alcides Escobar as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Escobar will take the afternoon off while Lucius Fox makes his debut in the Majors. Fox will play shortstop and bat eighth. Escobar is projected for 385 more plate appearances this...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy