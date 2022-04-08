ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

By Robby Seabrook III
B106
B106
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you....

myb106.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wade Releases Music Video For The Sultry “Take Me Away”

Morgan Wade has a brand new music video out today. From her debut 2021 album Reckless, she just released the video for her sultry song, “Take Me Away.”. Written by Morgan, it’s easily the most vulnerable song on the track list, and stands out for the fact that it’s a much softer take on love than a lot of the other songs on the record.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “What Are You Listening To” By Chris Stapleton

Today for the Whiskey Riff Song of the Week, we have a tune from the one and only Chris Stapleton called “What Are You Listening To?”. Written by Chris with Lee Thomas Miller, he released the song as his debut single to country radio back in 2013 after signing with Mercury Nashville, and it eventually peaked at #46 on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay chart that same year.
MUSIC
Complex

Watch the Music Video for Key Glock’s New Track “Play for Keeps”

Key Glock continues to put the Paper Route Empire on his back with the release of his latest single, “Play for Keeps,” which also comes with electrifying visuals. “Play for Keeps” will be featured on the deluxe version of Glock’s last album, Yellow Tape 2. Glock also shared a snippet of the video on his Instagram.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Staples
Person
Lil Baby
Pitchfork

Bia and J. Cole Share Video for New Song “London”: Watch

The “Whole Lotta Money” rapper Bia is back with a new single. “London” is a collaboration with J. Cole. In the the Daps-directed video, Bia goes on a lavish shopping spree across—you guessed it—London. J. Cole, who name-drops Heathrow Airport and the O2 Arena, gets some measurements taken while hanging upside down. Watch the video for the new track below.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Donald Glover Reveals Jaden Smith Was Supposed To Be In 'Atlanta'

Austin, TX – Ahead of Atlanta’s third season premiering on Thursday (March 24), Donald Glover has revealed Jaden Smith was actually meant to star in the FX series. During the SXSW premiere at Austin’s Paramount Theater on Saturday (March 19), Glover explained how the SYRE rapper was supposed to appear in an episode that told the story of a character who gets shot in the pilot.
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On A Piano While Delivering A Sweet Performance At The iHeartRadio Awards

After emerging from a literal oven, a flaming hot Megan Thee Stallion set the iHeartRadio Music stage on fire with a delicious performance — and her talented badonk. Spring just started, but Megan Thee Stallion kicked off Hot Girl Summer 2022 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday (Mar. 22). Megan, 27, was one of the few performers booked for the show, and she slayed the Shrine Auditorium’s stage. Megan arrived in style – actually, she showed up in a giant red oven. After emerging in a fire-engine red outfit, Megan delivered a few bars of “Megan’s Piano” from her Something For the Hotties album. She then kicked into her new hit with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.” There was everything – people getting hit in the faces with pies. Dancing. Megan even twerked on a red piano. That’s one way to play the 88 keys!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xxl
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
Pitchfork

Listen to Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s New Song “Blick Blick”

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj have released their new single “Blick Blick.” The song appears ahead of the New Jersey rapper’s soon-to-be-released debut album Trendsetter. Check out the track below. In 2021, Coi Leray had a breakout year: Her singles “No More Parties” and “Big Purr (Prrdd)”...
MUSIC
B106

T.I. Denies Calling Comedian Lauren Knight a Bitch, Knight Shares Proof That He Did

T.I. has come out and denied calling comedian Lauren Knight a "bitch" during a verbal altercation onstage, but the comic apparently has receipts proving otherwise. In the wake of a spat on Monday night (April 4) between Tip and Knight, in which the Atlanta rapper was seen on video confronting the comedian over a joke she made about sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, T.I. hit up Instagram Live to make a case to his 14.2 million followers that he never referred to Knight as a "bitch."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Singles From Coi Leray & Nicki Minaj, Key Glock, Nigo + More

The world can be unreliable but one thing that will never let you down is HipHopDX giving you the best new singles each and every week. This edition of New Music Friday is loaded with hits, from the Billboard-ready “Blick Blick” from Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj to the club raps of Fivio Foreign and Quavo on “MAGIC CITY.”
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Breaks Top 10 Record on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Despite less than five years since his Billboard chart debut, Lil Baby captures a key chart record, as his album, My Turn, clocks an unprecedented 85th week in the top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. With its latest week in the top tier, it becomes the title with the most weeks inside the top 10 since the chart began in 1965.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
B106

B106

Temple, TX
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy