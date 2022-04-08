30+ spring-inspired baby names for your little flower

Easter is more than just a holiday, it is a celebration of spring, with warmer weather and blooming flowers, and right after that spring cleaning is finished it is time to take out the Easter decorations. How festive you want to get is up to you, but bringing in fresh flowers, crisp light linens, and at least one or two bunny accents will make your home a happier place. Like decorating for any holiday, we like most of the Easter decor to be something you can enjoy for months, like gingham placemats and pastel taper candles with a few spirited items like hand-painted eggs and embroidered bunny cocktail napkins. That way you can layer up your table for Easter Brunch and then enjoy a brighter, spring-ier home all through the season without feeling stifled by the holiday. Below, shop 50 Easter decorations for a very happy (hoppy!) holiday.

