Fullerton, CA

Titans Come Up Short in Pitchers Dual at Michigan

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. – Cal State Fullerton baseball drops game one of its three-game nonconference series to Michigan, 2-1, Friday afternoon at Ray Fisher Stadium. The Titans are now 10-18. The two pitchers battled it out throughout the game as the two teams were scoreless through five and half innings before...

