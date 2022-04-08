ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Two people allegedly caught breaking into Ross-Ade Stadium

Two people, one a Purdue student, were charged with criminal trespass after two Purdue police officers allegedly found them breaking into Ross-Ade Stadium early Wednesday morning.

PUPD officers reportedly found exploratory studies student Keegan Kohlheim and Morgan Trotter climbing a fence near Gate A to leave the stadium.

Officers said in a probable cause affidavit that they didn't see any damage to the field or Purdue property.

At least 16 people, 13 of them students, were charged with trespassing on Ross-Ade Stadium in 2021, according to previous Exponent reporting.

Man allegedly asking people for money and help with car in Chauncey

Multiple reports have been made of a “suspicious” man knocking on apartment doors or approaching people late at night asking them for money and help with his car. The West Lafayette Police Department received a report of a man going door to door at 45 N. Salisbury St. Saturday night and telling people that his car broke down and that he needed money to travel Kansas City, Missouri, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
