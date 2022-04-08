Two people allegedly caught breaking into Ross-Ade Stadium
Two people, one a Purdue student, were charged with criminal trespass after two Purdue police officers allegedly found them breaking into Ross-Ade Stadium early Wednesday morning.
PUPD officers reportedly found exploratory studies student Keegan Kohlheim and Morgan Trotter climbing a fence near Gate A to leave the stadium.
Officers said in a probable cause affidavit that they didn't see any damage to the field or Purdue property.
At least 16 people, 13 of them students, were charged with trespassing on Ross-Ade Stadium in 2021, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Comments / 0