The best Elden Ring builds are those that can be used to beat any enemy, boss or PVP encounter. With so much to go up against, players who want to become the best Tarnished they can in Elden Ring should focus on builds that invest in specific stats and weapons that can be used in any situation, and bringing out their power to its full potential. No matter whether you're making an Arcane build, a Bleed build, a Sorcery build or any of the other amazing character loadouts, we'll take you through the best builds in Elden Ring so you can become the best worthless wretch you can be.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 DAYS AGO