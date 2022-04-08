Police make arrest in fatal shooting of Northwell Health employee

Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Northwell Health employee in New Hyde Park.

Homicide Squad detectives say Quay-Sean Renard Hines, 30, fatally shot 33-year-old Amelia Laguerre on March 31 in a parking garage of a medical office building on Marcus Avenue.

Laguerre was part of the hospital system's administrative staff.

Investigators say she was shot more than five times.

A Northwell Health spokesperson says in part, "We appreciate the officers of the Nassau County Police Department and are relieved by news of an arrest in the murder of Amelia Laguerre. Northwell is still mourning the loss of Amelia by this senseless act of violence and we will continue to offer counseling services to team members in need."

The Bay Shore man is charged with murder in the second degree.

No motive was released and authorities would not describe the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Renard Hines is set to be arraigned on Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police will also be holding a news briefing about the case.