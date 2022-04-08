ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Buying a used car? This customer says to watch out for unexpected add-ons

By Justin Gray, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naZWs_0f3uisgu00

ATLANTA — People across the metro who bought used cars say they are being pinned with expensive add-ons that customers say they don’t want, don’t need and didn’t realize that they signed up for.

Edward Moore, 80, a metro Atlanta man, told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray that he thought he agreed to pay just over $19,000 for a used Mercedes at Grand Motorcars in Marietta. He ended up unknowingly spending more than $28,000 for the car.

“I felt like everything was just rush, rush, rush,” Moore said.

It was not until after Moore brought the Mercedes home that family friend Abby Henderson looked at the paperwork and discovered the incorrect price and the add-ons.

“I said to him, ‘Did you realize you were buying these add-ons?’ and he said, ‘No, I never had a chance to look at the paperwork,’” Henderson said.

Instead of $19,000, Moore was charged a list price of more than $24,000. And there were also expensive charges including $3,500 for a service plan and $4,500 for a paint protection plan.

“What would I need it for? A paint job wouldn’t cost me that much,” Moore said.

“They took advantage of a senior citizen is what they did. I think they saw him coming,” Henderson said.

However, once you’ve signed the paperwork in Georgia, you have little legal recourse.

But just last week, the Federal Trade Commission entered into a record-breaking $10 million settlement with an Illinois car dealership for deceptive and unfair practices for slipping in illegal add-ons – so-called junk fees – like paint protection.

At Grand Motorcars, they say Moore signed up for and agreed to all the add-ons they charged for.

Gray went to Grand Motors and spoke to manager Donovan Bickford.

“Why would you add in all those extra charges on without explaining it to him?” Gray asked Bickford.

“I’m not 100-percent sure. I wasn’t here,” Bickford responded. “I’ve been in this business for over 20 years, 25 years, and I pride myself on making sure everybody’s taken care of.”

So Grand Motorcars said it will issue Moore a $2,100 refund and Bickford pledged to Gray that he would be willing to cancel those expensive add-ons and refund the money.

“You’re confident you’re not taking advantage of elderly people here with these deals?” Gray asked.

“Come on, of course not,” Bickford said.

Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard said once you’ve signed on the dotted line, you generally are out of luck.

That’s why he said customers should come in with their own financing to avoid the confusion when signing all those documents.

“Before you know it, you’ve agreed to all kinds of things that were never disclosed to you and you have no idea what it’s just done to your wallet,” Howard said.

Moore owned an auto glass company for more than 40 years before retiring and said this is not how he would have ever treated a customer.

“I always tried to help people. I never tried to take advantage of people. I wanted to feel good about myself the way I treated my customers,” Moore said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Looking to buy a car? Local realities drag on for new and used car sales

CINCINNATI — With gas prices continuing to climb, you may be thinking about trying to buy another car. The road to a new ride may be significantly different than before thanks to a continuation of new cars being in short supply and a changing business model. The shortage of new cars is also being caused by an ongoing global chip shortage.
CINCINNATI, OH
Telegraph

How to buy a budget used car: expert tips if you're buying second hand

Making a large purchase of any kind can be a daunting prospect but when it comes to buying a used car many of us are unaware of the potential pitfalls, particularly at the bargain basement end of the market, where there are plenty of neglected, defective or downright dangerous cars around.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Marietta, GA
Cars
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Marietta, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Howard
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Ons#Car Dealership#Vehicles#Channel 2#Mercedes#Grand Motorcars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
The Independent

Hundreds of Hertz customers say they were accused of bogus theft claims after renting cars – some were even arrested

A severely disabled US Air Force veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). An employee at Nasa's famous Jet Propulsion on assignment in Florida. A California dentist trapped in the countryside by Covid-19 quarantine rules.These are among the 232 people who claim they were falsely accused of car theft by Hertz despite legitimately renting, returning, or in some cases never having heard of the vehicles they were alleged to have stolen.In court documents filed in Delaware in December, lawyers for some of those customers accuse the rental giant and its subsidiaries Thrifty Car Rental and Dollar Rent-A-Car of "filing false and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
135K+
Followers
98K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy