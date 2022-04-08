ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Servi with a Smile: Bensalem Senior Residents Tests Fleet of Food-Service Robots

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dl10k_0f3uiMt000
Image MGM Studios at YouTube.

Servi, a robotic food-service aid now employed in Bensalem, is much more adept at work than Woody Allen was in his 1973 comedy, "Sleeper."

Woody Allen’s futuristic comedy Sleeper included a sequence in which he was disguised as a robotic servant. The notion of an automaton domestic assistant may have been played for laughs in 1973, but it’s a reality now at Juniper Village in Bensalem. The Lower Bucks Times plugged into its use of “Servi,” a high-tech food-service aide.

The Servis at the senior living facility were created by Bear Robotics of Redwood City, Calif. The firm seeks to leverage corporate experience in both food service and robotics to elevate dining experiences.

The three-foot-tall electronic servers deliver food to the dining rooms and resident rooms and bus tables after diners finish.

Although the robots can be remotely controlled, these models are on autopilot. They use cameras and processors to navigate spaces on their own.

Further, they come with sensors that tell them when they’re carrying enough empty plates to warrant a return to the kitchen for washing. Their dexterity is so finely tuned that the staff has noticed fewer dropped and broken dishes, owing to trays overloaded by human servers.

“Our dining staff have been very receptive to the use of Servis,” said Kris Kishbaugh, regional director of dining services for Juniper Village.

More on this Servi staff is at the Lower Bucks Times.

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

University of Idaho Launches Food Delivery Robot Service

(TNS) — Food delivery robots are now carrying online orders across the University of Idaho's campus. UI's new dining provider, Chartwells Higher Education, partnered with San Francisco-based Starship Technologies in December to bring 15 of the robots to Moscow. They can deliver meals and drinks within a 4-mile radius from several Idaho Eats locations, including Qdoba, True Burger, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Cravings by Joe.
IDAHO STATE
yourerie

Best fertilizer for tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re planning to grow tomatoes, you need to choose the right fertilizer for your soil or growing medium. You also need to consider the pH level and nutrient balance in the soil, as well as the formula used in the fertilizer. Once you’ve done this, you can help ensure your plants grow quickly and produce the best harvest possible. A top choice is Jobe’s Organic Heirloom Tomato and Vegetable Plant Food Fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
The Morning Call

‘She’s a good girl’: Robot pets help Lehigh Valley senior residents live longer, happier lives

Gathered in a semi-circle, a group of women in wheelchairs petted the newly adopted cats and dogs sitting on their laps Wednesday afternoon, talking softly to their new companions. The dogs barked and leaned in for pets, the cats meowed and rolled over for scratches — almost like they were real. But the animals were robots, a fact that wasn’t lost on many of the women in the Fellowship Manor ...
WHITEHALL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bensalem Township, PA
News Channel 3-12

OASIS Senior Center resumes social and food insecurity services

ORCUTT, Calif. - After two years of enduring COVID-19, the Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is finally opening all its services. "It’s wonderful it’s a good feeling of community which is what Orcutt it isyeah it’s nice," said member Jeannie Tomei of the OASIS Senior Center. Managers say the facility has had to shut down The post OASIS Senior Center resumes social and food insecurity services appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ORCUTT, CA
Simplemost

These Seeded Mats Grow Flowers That Attract Butterflies To Your Garden

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. While no one wants pests in their garden, one insect it’s impossible not to...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Allen
Big Country News

Food Delivery Robots Roll Out at U of I

MOSCOW - Beginning Wednesday, those on the University of Idaho Moscow campus can have robots deliver food from several Idaho Eats locations, including Qdoba, True Burger, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Cravings by Joe via Starship’s fleet of 15 autonomous food delivery robots. “We’re excited to bring this service to...
TECHNOLOGY
WVNews

Senior Health & Fitness Club available to county residents

McHENRY — All Garrett County residents age 60 and older are eligible to join the Senior Health & Fitness Club. This program is a partnership between Garrett County Community Action and the Garrett College Community Aquatics & Recreation Complex. Membership allows full access to the CARC, free senior group...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
BUCKSCO.Today

Signature Systems Inc. of Warminster Chosen to Equip Area Venues with Point of Sale System

Image via Lou Golato at Xfinity Live! Philadelphia. Signature Systems, Inc., of Warminster, has been selected by Cordish Gaming Group (Baltimore) to provide its point-of-sale (POS) technology to casinos and other venues in Pa. and Md. Cordish oversees the LIVE! brand of entertainment locations — including Xfinity Live! at the sports complexes in South Philadelphia.
WARMINSTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#The Lower Bucks Times
BUCKSCO.Today

Easter Purchases Keep North Wales’ CRAVEBOX Hopping

Local service company CRAVEBOX assembles snack boxes, care packages, and gift baskets throughout the year. Its founder, John Accardi, is currently filling orders on the North Wales company’s seasonal favorite, Easter baskets and boxes, brimming with springtime treats. Accardi says that in the past, Easter Baskets and care packages...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Electronics
BUCKSCO.Today

‘Special Equestrians’ Generates Unbridled Enthusiasm for Support of Persons with Disabilities

Special Equestrians in Warrington employs horses as therapy animals for those needing physical or emotional support. Unlike therapy interactions with small-scale animals (dogs, cats, rabbits). Riding Equestrians in Warrington thinks big. Its sessions routinely pair special-needs individuals with 660 lbs. of equine friendliness, as reported in The Business & Arts Journal, the publication of the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy