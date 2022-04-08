Dancefx Presents "Adventures of Moana"

Remember when Epcot was the “educational” park at Walt Disney World? When it was a place to learn about how motion worked, how energy was created, how fish lived in the seas, how cultures from around the world exist? Yeah, it’s not so much that anymore. The next big ride at the park is based on the decidedly not-factual, not-educational (although quite entertaining) Guardians of the Galaxy movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Titled Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, it is the first roller coaster based on the Guardians franchise. (Another ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, has been open for years at Disneyland.)

