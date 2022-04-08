ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Dancefx Presents "Adventures of Moana"

accgov.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Adventures of Moana is a dance and musical...

www.accgov.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Steven Spielberg told Michael Bay to stop making Transformers movies

Michael Bay is back in cinemas at the moment with AmbuLAnce starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as brothers who perform a heist and end up using an occupied ambulance as a getaway vehicle. While Bay is known for his enjoyably bombastic blockbusters, many consider a certain Autobot franchise as a fairly long stain on his career.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Adventures#Moana#Dancefx#Mortontheatre Com
ScreenCrush

Disney Announces Opening Date of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Roller Coaster

Remember when Epcot was the “educational” park at Walt Disney World? When it was a place to learn about how motion worked, how energy was created, how fish lived in the seas, how cultures from around the world exist? Yeah, it’s not so much that anymore. The next big ride at the park is based on the decidedly not-factual, not-educational (although quite entertaining) Guardians of the Galaxy movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Titled Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, it is the first roller coaster based on the Guardians franchise. (Another ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, has been open for years at Disneyland.)
MOVIES
Popculture

Jimmy Wang Yu, Actor in More Than 70 Movies, Dead at 79

Jimmy Wang Yu, who starred in the iconic Hong Kong action movie One-Armed Swordsman, died in Taipei. His daughter, Linda Wang, announced the sad news on Instagram Tuesday. Wang was 79 and starred in over 80 movies. He battled an undisclosed illness for six years. Wang was born in Shanghai,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
MIX 107.9

Ramona’s Wild Adventure?

That scary bridge Scooby-Doo has to cross, Ramona wasn’t have that on this episode of OFF AIR with Matt & Ramona! Jinkies! Ramona went outside for the weekend and there was danger at every corner! Matt thinks she’s ludicrous and we’re not talking the rapper! We were born to be wild on this episode of […]
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Ben Schwartz Shares Hilarious "Audition Video"

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now in theaters, and the sequel sees Ben Schwartz reprising his role as Sega's iconic blue blur. In honor of the film's release, Schwartz and Comedy Central have released a new video of the actor's "audition" for the role with producer Josh Horowitz. Lasting more than five minutes in length, the video is fairly ridiculous, as Horowitz displays little knowledge about the character, and tasks Schwartz with participating in a number of humiliating activities. If you've ever wanted to see Schwartz dressed in a full Sonic costume, this one is a must-see!
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

New ‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’ Director’s Edition Drops in 4K on Paramount Plus

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. “Start Trek: The Motion Picture,” the seminal first film of the franchise that first premiered in 1979, is finally available to stream on Paramount Plus. The remastered 4K version has been given a special effects makeover and includes a new “Directors Edition.” This isn’t the first time the sci-fi film has been re-released with updates. Director Robert Wise revisited the film in 2001, releasing a fine edit with enhanced visuals on DVD. Now, 10...
MOVIES
Y-105FM

A New ’Spy Kids’ Movie Is Coming to Netflix

Today marks the 21st anniversary of the release of Spy Kids, the popular 2000s franchise about a family of spies who saves the world with elaborate gadgets, kung fu moves, and some surreal visuals and special effects. The film was a surprise blockbuster for director Robert Rodriguez, and turned him from an indie genre filmmaker to a hitmaker with broader appeal. Rodriguez turned Spy Kids into a franchise, directing three sequels over the next decade.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Hello Kitty and Friends Monopoly Board Game Is On Sale Now

Partnering with Sanrio on a Hello Kitty collaboration is the hot thing to do right now, and Hasbro is taking their turn with a new version of the classic Monopoly board game. It plays just like regular Monopoly, only with a massive and colorful dose of Hello Kitty and Friends fun.
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Makoto Shinkai's New Film Reveals Release Date, New Synopsis

Makoto Shinkai as a director of anime has become one of the biggest names in the medium, thanks in part to his critically acclaimed works, Your Name and Weathering With You. As fans wait on word regarding his next movie, it seems that the director's work is set to hit theaters in Japan later this year, with new major details about the film's plot being revealed in a press release and letting fans know where Shinkai will be heading in Suzume no Tojimari.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy