LeBron James to miss Los Angeles Lakers’ final 2 games because of sprained ankle

It's official — LeBron James is out for the rest of the NBA season.There were some who hoped James' tweet on April 1 was an April Fool's joke -- but the team confirmed on Friday the superstar would be out for the rest of the season."LeBron James' left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27, he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery," the team tweeted.James' return to the court before the season ended probably wouldn't have made a difference anyway, as the Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday, after losing to the Phoenix Suns, 121-110.The Lakers have had an injury-prone season, with Anthony Davis returning just last week from a sprained right foot. Russell Westbrook was out with right shoulder soreness for Thursday night's game against the Golden State Warriors.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO