Department of Correction crews rebuild trails damaged

By Bivian Contreras
 2 days ago
Crews from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management along with the Department of Corrections are continuing to rebuild trails damaged in the 2017 Frye Fire.

The Frye Fire burned about 48,000 acres.

This work is currently being completed on the Frye Canyon Trail number 36, which runs from Frye Mesa to its intersection with the Round the Mountain Trail number 302.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , and Twitter .

