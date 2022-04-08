Department of Correction crews rebuild trails damaged

Crews from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management along with the Department of Corrections are continuing to rebuild trails damaged in the 2017 Frye Fire.

The Frye Fire burned about 48,000 acres.

This work is currently being completed on the Frye Canyon Trail number 36, which runs from Frye Mesa to its intersection with the Round the Mountain Trail number 302.

