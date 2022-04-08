ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Fulop, Tom DeGise, & Bob Menendez all in favor of Marion Street PATH Station in Jersey City

By John Heinis
hudsoncountyview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise, and U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) are in all in favor of a Marion Street PATH Station in Jersey City, as shown through separate letters written to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. “In understanding the...

hudsoncountyview.com

Comments / 5

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Former mayor of Newark, NJ has no political shame (Opinion)

There’s no more shameless creature than a power-hungry New Jersey politician. And none seems as shameless this week as the former mayor of Newark, Sharpe James. He was a five-time mayor of Brick City but left in disgrace. He was convicted of fraud in federal court in 2008 having conspired to rig the sale of city property, 9 lots in all, to his mistress (he denied it was his mistress) for her to then resell. Tamika Riley made hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit from the scheme. He served 18 months in federal prison for the crime.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

The Railroad Helped Jersey City to Grow and Prosper

A few years ago, Chris Gadsden mentioned that communities within Jersey City developed around “water, highways, and bridges.” No one would argue that point. However, the railroad also played a very significant role in the growth of Jersey City. At one time, powerful locomotives – steam, diesel and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
New York State
County
Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Government
PIX11

New Jersey mayor’s anti-Black remarks exposed

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The longtime mayor of Clark Township in Union County was doing damage control following the release of recordings that caught him repeatedly using racial slurs to describe Black people. Sal Bonaccorso said he apologizes for the “hurtful and insensitive language.” He added he’s learned and changed his behavior, promising never to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Steven Fulop
Daily Voice

Body Found In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

A homicide investigation was apparently under way Thursday, March 17 in Jersey City. Developing reports say a 38-year-old woman's body was found on the 250 block of Clinton Avenue. Authorities confirmed there was an active investigation but it was not immediately clear who was handling that. No details were released...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Public Transit#Panynj Chair
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS New York

CDC: Omicron variant BA.2 spreading across N.Y. and N.J.

NEW YORK -- While some would like to think the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, a new form of the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading. What's known as BA.2 -- a sub-lineage of Omicron -- now makes up nearly a quarter of new COVID infections nationwide.The CDC says it's particularly a problem in New York and New Jersey, where 39% of the virus in circulation is BA.2.It's also dominating new case worldwide, and some countries are facing a renewed surge of infects, just as they move to lift pandemic restrictions. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy