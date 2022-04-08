ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars' Jake Oettinger: Will start Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Oettinger will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Devils, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Have 3 Good Goalie Targets for the Offseason

With the Chicago Blackhawks out of the playoff race, it feels like a good time to talk about the offseason. When it comes to free agency, one position where general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson will have to focus his attention is goaltending. Marc-Andre Fleury was traded before the deadline passed, while Kevin Lankinen is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). Thus, there are two spots that may need to be filled in net this summer. With Chicago rebuilding, they likely will not be bringing in too many big-name players this offseason. Yet, there are three UFA goaltenders who Davidson should still consider pursuing heavily. Let’s discuss each of them now.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Southern-fried contender clash between Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators

Three weeks from Saturday, all eight first-round matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be set. At this point, the Florida Panthers have clinched a spot (and are on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference), while the Nashville Predators are in possession of the first Western Conference wild-card spot. So in theory, the game Saturday night between the two clubs is a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. How likely would this matchup be? Well, thanks to FiveThirtyEight, we have some projections: The Panthers have a 24% shot at reaching the Cup Final, while the Preds' Cup Final chances are 6%.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Star, TX
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Complaint With The Masters This Year

The Masters is always one of the best weekends of the golf year. Unfortunately, this year’s major tournament hasn’t provided much excitement. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead in The Masters earlier this weekend, providing for not much drama on Sunday. Not yet, anyway. As of this moment,...
GOLF
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Travel to Vegas to Take On Golden Knights

TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes will hit the road for a one-game trip and to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. This will be the Coyotes lone trip to Las Vegas this season, with their last appearance coming almost exactly one year ago on April 11, 2021 (1-0 L). Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is set for 7 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Carey Price Return to Canadiens is No Longer a Given for Monday

With the news that goaltender Jake Allen is out with an injury, questions about what happens in the net for the Montreal Canadiens are everywhere. Multiple reports surfaced, including one by Arpon Basu that the expectation was fans would see Carey Price return on Monday vs. the Winnipeg Jets. A call-up by the Canadiens on Sunday lends credence to the idea that is not the case.
NHL
Person
Jake Oettinger
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Delivers helper Saturday

Karlsson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Coyotes. Karlsson earned the secondary helper on Zach Whitecloud's first-period tally. This was Karlsson's fifth point in his last six games (two goals, three helpers). The Swede's offense is coming back just in time to help fantasy managers who were patient with him through a tough season. He's at 27 points, 112 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 58 appearances.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Devils That Need to Step Up With Hughes Out

Jack Hughes suffered an injury during the April 3 game vs. the New York Islanders. It was revealed that the New Jersey Devils player suffered an MCL sprain and will miss the remainder of the season. He missed 17 games earlier this year after he injured his shoulder on Oct. 19 against the Seattle Kraken. Despite his ailment, he managed to have an amazing season with 26 goals and 30 assists in 49 games. He will be missed as the young Devils team will need other players to step up in his absence.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Rangers, Maple Leafs clinch; Denver wins NCAA title

Jack Roslovic is one of those players many of us forget a bit about until he enjoys the occasional explosive game. That fits the current situation. Over the previous six games, Roslovic went pointless, generating a meager five shots on goal. Then, all of a sudden, Roslovic earned the NHL player of the night nod for Saturday. He got there with a hat trick plus an assist.
NHL
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Gaudreau, Valimaki, Ruzicka

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Johnny Gaudreau is just one away from becoming the franchise’s sixth ever player to crack the 100-point barrier. In other news, Juuso Valimaki got a brief new shot with the big club after being recalled from the Stockton Heat this past week. He wasn’t alone in that regard either, as Adam Ruzicka was recalled alongside him.
NHL
#Devils#Blackhawks
CBS Sports

Stars' Esa Lindell: Back in action Saturday

Lindell (upper body) is in the lineup Saturday against visiting New Jersey, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Lindell will make his return after a five-game absence. He'll resume his role on the team's second pairing next to John Klingberg and look to build on his 23 points in 65 games this season.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Stars' Denis Gurianov: Remains out Saturday

Gurianov (illness) won't play Saturday against visiting New Jersey, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. The 24-year-old will miss his third straight game with the ailment. Gurianov will have a chance to return in a quick turnaround Sunday in Chicago, but since the team likely won't hold a morning skate ahead of that contest, fantasy managers will probably need to wait to see if he takes the ice for pregame warmups.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

MacKinnon's SO goal beat Oilers for Avs' 6th straight win

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner after having Colorado's lone goal in regulation, leading the Avalanche to their sixth straight victory with a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche, who are 11-1-1 in their...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Resting Saturday

Bregman will sit Saturday against the Angels. Bregman underwent wrist surgery in November but showed no ill effects in the first two games of the season, going 2-for-4 with a homer in both contests. He won't get the chance to keep that hot streak going in the third game of the year, with the Astros prioritizing managing his workload early in the season. Aledmys Diaz will take over at the hot corner.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Not in Sunday's lineup

Raleigh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Minnesota. Raleigh finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest after going 1-for-2 with two walks Opening Day. Luis Torrens will catch Sunday, as the Mariners have given all three of their catchers a start through the first three games of the year.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Gets breather Saturday

Stott isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Stott went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his major-league debut Friday, but he'll take a seat a day later. Alec Bohm will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

