Norman, OK

Norman PD: Suspect shot dead at end of high-speed chase

By Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR
NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A fugitive was shot and killed after leading police on a dangerous high speed chase Thursday night.

“It was high rates of speed and driving for extended periods into the oncoming lanes of traffic,” said Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department.

Norman Police Department officers were patrolling in the area of Alameda St. and 12th Ave. attempting to locate a wanted violent felon around 8:45 p.m.

Police found the man and tried to pull him over.

Instead of stopping, the suspect led police on a six-mile long high-speed chase through the streets of Norman.

Officers tried to spin the driver out several times, before finally managing to get him to stop near 60th Ave. SE and State Highway 9.

However, the danger wasn’t over yet.

According to police, the suspect got out of his car with a gun in hand.

“The driver then pointed the firearm and fired at an officer,” said Jensen. “Four officers returned fire at the driver stopping his actions. Officers and medical personnel immediately began rendering aid. The driver passed away as a result of injuries.”

Two other passengers were in the car, one was injured. Police don’t think they had any criminal involvement in the incident.

The four officers that fired at the suspect have been placed on administrative assignment until the investigation is finished, which is standard procedure.

The names of everyone involved will be released at a later date, according to police.

