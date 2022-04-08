ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Ramada Inn Purchased By City Of Roanoke

WDBJ7.com
 2 days ago

Liberty University Professor Found Not Guilty In...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 3

Related
WDBJ7.com

Trial begins for Roanoke City Councilman

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. is charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. The Commonwealth rested Monday after calling multiple witnesses in the first day of his trial. The Commonwealth alleges Jeffrey stole funds under the CARES Act by submitting two applications...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville plant looking to hire 80 full-time workers

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Buitoni Food Company is looking to fill 80 full-time general labor positions at its Danville facility, formerly known as Nestlé. The Danville plant produces Buitoni refrigerated pastas and sauces. The company says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, disability, life...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Changes in place at Rescue Mission of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week the Rescue Mission of Roanoke made some changes, making it easier for folks to stay at the shelter. People is need of shelter for the night will now able to go to the mission on a nightly basis. They can also receive free meals and medical help.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Flushing scheduled for Roanoke City fire hydrants

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS announced Monday it has started its annual tests on fire hydrants in Roanoke City, including hydrant flushing. Hydrant flushing is needed to test the hydrants and to flush anything that built up over time in water lines, according to the department. The maintenance should end in October.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
WRIC - ABC 8News

Roanoke councilman pleads no contest to embezzlement, steps down from seat on city council

UPDATE 5:29 p.m.: WFXR News learned that Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. has stepped down from his seat on city council. Jeffrey’s forfeiture of his city council seat comes after being convicted of felony counts of obtaining money under false pretenses and pleading no contest to embezzling money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization (NEEO). […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Governor Youngkin announces new parole board appointments

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced new Parole Board members after Senate Democrats declined to confirm an initial slate of appointees to replace those who had served under Governor Ralph Northam. “After the Democrats attempted to cover up a scandal of their own creation...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty University#Patrick Co
WDBJ7.com

Governor Youngkin signs “beagle bills”

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Beagles were the center of attention Monday, as Governor Glenn Youngkin signed several bills outside the Executive Mansion. The legislation provides protections for animals bred and sold for experiments. The bills were introduced following investigations of a beagle breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. They passed with...
CUMBERLAND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDBJ7.com

Better Business Bureau will host shred event in Salem

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you were looking for a sign to clear out old documents in your home - here it is. The Better Business Bureau will host a free shred event this weekend. Julie Wheeler, CEO and President of the BBB Serving Western Virginia, said it’s important to properly dispose of papers with personal information, such as bills, statements or junk mail.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Tours readies for exciting next few months

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The president of Roanoke Tours, Inc., Ernie Dale, stopped by the 7@four show Tuesday to share some fun details about trips planned for the next few months. Email erniedale@aol.com for registration documents and more information.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Offering a different style of food is something most restaurant owners dream of, especially a flavor near and dear to their heart, even if it’s in a location that will make you scratch your head. “In the beginning people were like, ‘that place doesn’t last...
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Youngkin signs bill extending cocktails to-go through July 2024

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill on Monday that extends cocktails to-go through July 2024. The bill supports hospitality businesses struggling to rebound following the pandemic. Restaurants and bars in Scotts Addition say these to-go drinks have boosted their bottom lines, and they’re hoping this extension...
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Rent Relief Program set to end this summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program could be shutting down as early as June. The program was responsible for keeping many in their homes throughout the coronavirus pandemic. “It is going to be an absolute surge in the amount of unlawful detainer for evictions that the court...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy