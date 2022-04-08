Ramada Inn Purchased By City Of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. is charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. The Commonwealth rested Monday after calling multiple witnesses in the first day of his trial. The Commonwealth alleges Jeffrey stole funds under the CARES Act by submitting two applications...
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Buitoni Food Company is looking to fill 80 full-time general labor positions at its Danville facility, formerly known as Nestlé. The Danville plant produces Buitoni refrigerated pastas and sauces. The company says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, disability, life...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week the Rescue Mission of Roanoke made some changes, making it easier for folks to stay at the shelter. People is need of shelter for the night will now able to go to the mission on a nightly basis. They can also receive free meals and medical help.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS announced Monday it has started its annual tests on fire hydrants in Roanoke City, including hydrant flushing. Hydrant flushing is needed to test the hydrants and to flush anything that built up over time in water lines, according to the department. The maintenance should end in October.
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke City Councilman is out of a job and convicted on new charges. Robert Jeffrey Jr. accepted a plea deal Thursday in exchange for a guilty plea on an embezzlement charge. Earlier this week, a jury found Jeffrey guilty of two counts of obtaining...
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday to see what the future of the Central Virginia Training Center campus could be. The facility previously closed as area leaders looked to the public to ask the question: What should the area become?. After months of...
UPDATE 5:29 p.m.: WFXR News learned that Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. has stepped down from his seat on city council. Jeffrey’s forfeiture of his city council seat comes after being convicted of felony counts of obtaining money under false pretenses and pleading no contest to embezzling money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization (NEEO). […]
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced new Parole Board members after Senate Democrats declined to confirm an initial slate of appointees to replace those who had served under Governor Ralph Northam. “After the Democrats attempted to cover up a scandal of their own creation...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man who has been charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot has pleaded No Contest to two felonies unrelated to that case. In an Alleghany County courtroom Tuesday morning, Joshua Haynes was found guilty of strangulation and unlawful wounding. He was...
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Beagles were the center of attention Monday, as Governor Glenn Youngkin signed several bills outside the Executive Mansion. The legislation provides protections for animals bred and sold for experiments. The bills were introduced following investigations of a beagle breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. They passed with...
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Weston City Council members recently approved purchasing a new fire truck for the Weston Fire Department. The new apparatus will replace a 1985 model. Chief Jimmy Suttle said that by using the 1985 model, it hampers ISO ratings. Suttle said they, along with some...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The crowds that don’t see it very often are the best crowds.”. Street performers aren’t your everyday scene in downtown Roanoke. But that’s exactly what was on display at Elmwood Park this weekend. “We thought, if we could bring in some of...
ROANOKE, Va. – Keeping students safe and healthy is a priority for all school leaders. Roanoke City Schools is now taking it a step further by building a new health and wellness center connected to an elementary school. After four long years of planning, building and dealing with a...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two and a half years after country music artist Drake White collapsed during a performance at Elmwood Park, he returned to western Virginia - thankful for the care he received here, and for the music career that continues to carry him forward. White says ‘Hurts the...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you were looking for a sign to clear out old documents in your home - here it is. The Better Business Bureau will host a free shred event this weekend. Julie Wheeler, CEO and President of the BBB Serving Western Virginia, said it’s important to properly dispose of papers with personal information, such as bills, statements or junk mail.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The president of Roanoke Tours, Inc., Ernie Dale, stopped by the 7@four show Tuesday to share some fun details about trips planned for the next few months. Email erniedale@aol.com for registration documents and more information.
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Offering a different style of food is something most restaurant owners dream of, especially a flavor near and dear to their heart, even if it’s in a location that will make you scratch your head. “In the beginning people were like, ‘that place doesn’t last...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community School volunteers put their baking skills to the test as they bake thousands of shortcakes in preparation for their Strawberry Festival in May. Dozens of volunteers are baking nearly 10,000 homemade shortcakes for the 2022 Strawberry Festival. Volunteers say the strawberry festival shortcakes are homemade...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill on Monday that extends cocktails to-go through July 2024. The bill supports hospitality businesses struggling to rebound following the pandemic. Restaurants and bars in Scotts Addition say these to-go drinks have boosted their bottom lines, and they’re hoping this extension...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program could be shutting down as early as June. The program was responsible for keeping many in their homes throughout the coronavirus pandemic. “It is going to be an absolute surge in the amount of unlawful detainer for evictions that the court...
