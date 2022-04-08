ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

The distressing moment fiancée of billionaire banker’s son learns about propeller death

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The grief-stricken fiancée of a billionaire banker’s son who died while trying to save her when she went overboard during a Florida fishing tournament was captured in heartbreaking video after she found out he died.

“Where did you take him? I want to see his face! Where?” Andrea Montero cries out in the distressing footage, obtained by The Post on Friday.

The despondent woman had just been informed that her husband-to-be, Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, was killed after being hit by the propellers of his 60-foot boat on March 12.

Montero, 30, reportedly hit her head at some point when she went overboard as she and Escotet Alviarez, 31, tried to snag a sailfish from the vessel in the Florida Keys.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials have said she couldn’t recall if the injury occurred when she fell or when she was rescued.

Montero and Escotet Alviarez — the youngest son of Banesco founder and president Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez — had been taking part in a fishing tournament organized in Key Largo when she fell off the boat as it moved backward, FWC officials have said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOGsE_0f3ugibw00
Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez and Andrea Montero had been taking part in a fishing tournament organized in Key Largo when the tragic incident happened.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V75PF_0f3ugibw00
Montero fell overboard and Escotet Alviarez jumped off the boat to save her.

Her fall roughly six miles off the coast of north Key Largo prompted Escotet Alviarez to leap into the water to save her, officials said. He died when he was hit by the boat’s propeller, while Montero managed to avoid the large blades.

Montero had no idea her fiancé had died until an officer informed her back at the harbor at the exclusive Ocean Reef Club.

Meanwhile, Michael Milz, one of six people on the fishing boat, named Otoro, bravely jumped into the water in a desperate attempt to rescue Escotet Alviarez.

The video from Sgt. Robert Dosh’s camera shows him approaching Montero after the tragedy.

“Are you the wife? I want you to sit over there,” he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YV3uQ_0f3ugibw00
Andrea Montero was stunned when she learned the news from authorities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRMp4_0f3ugibw00
Six people were on the fishing boat Otoro when the accident happened.

“What happened?” she asks Dosh, who leads her to a quieter area.

“I want you sitting down,” the sergeant says.

“I’m going to be OK,” Montero tells him.

When asked what happened, Montero says amid heavy breaths, “I don’t know.”

She then recounts the events that led up to the harrowing incident.

“We had two fish. And I had one and they told me, ‘Grab hold onto your rod.’ I held on and they were backing up so a bunch of water came in and the water took me and I fell out of the boat,” Montero says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkK0d_0f3ugibw00
The fallen fisherman was the youngest son of Banesco founder and president Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez (right).

“And when they got me out, I came out by myself swimming, then they told me he was in the water. And that’s it — that’s all I know,” she adds.

Dosh pauses for a moment before delivering the devastating news.

“Er, OK, your husband’s passed away,” he says.

The stunned woman puts her hand to her chest and says, “it’s my fiancé.”

Montero then stands up and begins shaking her head in disbelief.

‘No, no, no! That’s not true,” she tells Dosh.

“I know it’s hard,” he tells her.

Montero then calls Carlos Escotet’s brother, Pedro, and speaks in Spanish as she sobs.

“That’s what the police said to me. I don’t know anything…,” she says before handing the phone over to Dosh, who also tells Pedro about the death.

“Don’t tell me that! Please no! Please no!” Pedro is heard screaming back.

Montero later asks the officer: “I just have a question. Where did you take him? I want to see his face. Where?”

Milz, a charter boat skipper who also was on the craft, also was seen in the police footage.

“We were reversing, we were backing down on a fish… the cockpit fell, went in the water, we had two fish on,” he tells Dosh, according to the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DvmS0_0f3ugibw00
Montero had no idea her fiancé had died until an officer informed her back at the harbor at the exclusive Ocean Reef Club.

“The owner and the wife, the wife fell overboard when we were reversing. The owner threw his rod and jumped in the water at the same time we were putting it in gear so we stopped the boat from going into reverse,” Milz says.

“And he went underneath the boat and got ran over,” he adds.

“I just jumped in the water for him. And I got to him I realized it was f—- bad man, f—- bad,” he says, crying.

Comments / 2

