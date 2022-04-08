ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Sounds of the Mountains' Storytelling Is Back

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty University Professor Found Not Guilty...

Experience the power of live storytelling with The Moth

Experience the power, intimacy, and community-building of stories when radio favorite The Moth brings a diverse group of thoughtful storytellers to share their own stories, each crafted and shaped by a unique collection of experiences, identities, and worldviews, to the Moss Arts Center on Tuesday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Roanoke Academy students present sculpture to Mill Mountain Zoo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 4th graders at Roanoke Academy were excited to be at Mill Mountain Zoo Wednesday, not only for the current displays, but one they contributed to as well. The students created a sea turtle made entirely out of plastic that has been donated to Roanoke City Public Schools. The focus is encouraging community members to keep the Roanoke River and all waterways clean.
ROANOKE, VA
In ‘Mecca,’ Susan Straight unearths the real Southern California

The wind blows hard and hot through the Santa Ana Canyon in Susan Straight’s new novel, “Mecca.” By highway, this is a realm not far from the glitter of Hollywood and the animatronic joy of Disneyland, but by any measure that matters, it’s light-years away. Straight’s...
MECCA, CA

