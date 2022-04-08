'Sounds of the Mountains' Storytelling Is Back

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 4th graders at Roanoke Academy were excited to be at Mill Mountain Zoo Wednesday, not only for the current displays, but one they contributed to as well. The students created a sea turtle made entirely out of plastic that has been donated to Roanoke City Public Schools. The focus is encouraging community members to keep the Roanoke River and all waterways clean.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO