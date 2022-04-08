ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Amazon seeks election re-run, says union organizers gave out marijuana

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmQ31_0f3ugUCe00
Amazon said the NLRB and worker-organizers suppressed the vote and denied staff their voice. REUTERS

Amazon on Friday called for a re-run of an election after workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted to create the company’s first US union, claiming in a statement that actions by the US labor board and worker-organizers suppressed the vote and denied staff their voice.

The Amazon Labor Union rejected the allegations made by the online retailer that is the second-largest US private employer.

Amazon made its demand a week after the landmark victory for organized labor, which for years has sought to offer protections to workers at the company. Some 55% of employees who voted from Amazon’s JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island opted to join the ALU, which has argued for higher pay and job security. Turnout was about 58%.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement: “We want our employees to have their voices heard, and in this case, that didn’t happen – fewer than a third of the employees at the site voted for the union.”

Amazon also accused the ALU of intimidating workers and distributing marijuana to gain votes in its favor, according to a company filing on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZBiF_0f3ugUCe00
Some 55% of employees who voted from Amazon’s JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island opted to join the ALU, which has argued for higher pay and job security. Turnout was about 58%.

Derrick Palmer, vice president of the ALU, said Amazon is trying to “demean our character and undermine our efforts.”

The National Labor Relations Board now must process Amazon’s objections before certifying the election result. The timing for this was not immediately clear.

In its filing, Amazon said the NLRB improperly helped the ALU gain standing to hold an election and created the impression that it supported the union. Amazon also accused the NLRB of hampering turnout through mismanagement in the polling area and by allowing camera crews on site that scared away voters.

An NLRB spokesperson declined to comment on these objections but the board has said previously that it is independent and that its enforcement actions against Amazon have been consistent with its congressional mandate.

The ALU pushed back against Amazon’s claims, saying the company did not contest low turnout in a prior union election in Alabama in which workers voted against organizing. The ALU said it was Amazon that had intimidated workers, and the union has filed dozens of unfair labor practice charges against the company.

Comments / 2

Related
TheStreet

New Teamsters Union Boss Sends Dire Warning to Amazon, UPS

The new head of one of America's most powerful labor unions said Monday that he is ready to take on retail giant Amazon after renegotiating a longstanding contract with delivery company UPS. Sean O’Brien, a fourth-generation Teamster from Boston, said that if the International Brotherhood of Teamsters can successfully push...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island, NY
Business
City
Staten Island, NY
State
Alabama State
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Town Of Union, NY
City
Alabama, NY
US News and World Report

Labor Board Seeks to Force Amazon to Reinstate Fired Worker

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal labor board is seeking to reinstate an Amazon employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic after leading a protest calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19. Gerald Bryson, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, helped lead the April 2020 protest. Frank Kearl, Bryson’s attorney, said while off the job during the protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. Amazon later fired him for violating its vulgar-language policy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Labor Relations#Union Workers#Election#First Us Union#The Amazon Labor Union#Alu#Nlrb
Fortune

Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Beating the Monday blues will be especially trying for Google employees this week. Starting today, workers are required to come into company headquarters three times a week. But according to Laszlo Bock, former chief of Google human resources, and current CEO of Humu, this hybrid model won’t be around much longer.
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

This new union boss could start the biggest strike in decades

You might not know Sean O'Brien. But he is poised to shake up the US economy in a way no one else has in recent memory. O'Brien was sworn in Tuesday as the new general president of the 1.3-million member International Brotherhood of Teamsters, succeeding James Hoffa, son of the union's most infamous president. The younger Hoffa held the job 23 years, far longer than his father ran the union.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
Salon

"This seems totally illegal": Amazon may ban union terms like "pay raise" in internal messages

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. On the heels of a major organizing win for Amazon workers in New York City last week, "The Intercept" revealed Monday that the e-commerce giant is considering a ban on various union-related terms for a planned internal messaging application.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy