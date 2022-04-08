ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

92-Year-Old Dorchester Man Becomes Oldest Graduate In Cambridge College History

By Rachel Holt
 2 days ago

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — It was a lifelong goal fulfilled for 92-year-old Carlos Rezende. Wearing his cap and gown, he received his diploma surrounded by faculty, family, and friends.

The Dorchester man became the oldest graduate in Cambridge College history.

“Carlos, I don’t know if you ever knew how intimidating it was for me to teach you,” remarked Dr. James Lee, Dean of the School of Undergraduate studies during the ceremony.

After retiring from his job as a paraprofessional in Boston Public Schools, Carlos went back to school…this time on the opposite side of the classroom.

“By the age of 80, he was enrolled here at Cambridge College, seeking a bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies. And he’s gradually gone through all of the various requirements through the years, and he’s finally arrived at the finish line,” said said Carlos’ son, Isaque Rezende.

His motivation to get to that finish line, besides a passion for learning, was a desire to make his mother proud.

“Mr. Rezende, we know today your mother is looking down on you with such pride. We are honored that we can stand in some way in her stead in this physical presence with you, and share her pride,” said Cambridge College President Deborah Jackson during the ceremony.

“Words can’t really explain how we feel. It’s truly an amazing accomplishment for a man at his age. To be so dedicated to learning at this age is inspiring to all of us,” said Isaque

During the special Commencement Ceremony Friday afternoon, the college announced a scholarship in his name to be awarded annually to an undergraduate student of any age.

“I think anyone who ever thinks it’s too late, I have to give up on my dreams, I want to say to them you have to get to know Mr. Rezende,” said Jackson. “Because he actually says to all of us, it’s never too late.”

Boston Public Schools Drops Garelick Farms As Milk Vendor After Contamination Issue

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Public Schools is canceling its upcoming orders with Garelick Farms after two students found hand sanitizer inside their milt cartons. Neither of the students drank the milk, saying it smelled off. Garelick Farms told WBZ-TV it received a complaint about a watery substance found in some milk that it delivered to Boston Public Schools. An inspection report issued Wednesday shows that some younger students reported to a teacher’s assistant that the milk “smelled funny” and that one carton “had a very strong smell of bleach.” The milk cartons had a sell-by date of April 10. Boston Public Schools are now searching for a new milk vendor.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston Globe

The home that belonged to JFK’s grandparents hits the market in Dorchester

A piece of Kennedy family history is on the market in Dorchester for $1,299,000. Tucked on a cul-de-sac with the original street lamps on Carruth’s Hill, 3 Rundel Park was once home to a Boston mayor and grandfather of President John F. Kennedy Jr.: John “Honey Fitz” Fitzgerald and his wife, Mary Josephine Hannon Fitzgerald. Honey Fitz lived in the home until his death in 1946, while his wife remained until the mid-60s, according to historic documents. But it was the visits from President Kennedy in 1962 that brought tremendous attention to the property.
BOSTON, MA
Freethink

Helping Boston’s most notorious gang leaders find a new path

Alex Diaz, a former Boston gang member, is trying to recruit Kerim to a program called Boston Uncornered. It is designed to break the cycles of poverty and violence that trap gang involved youth by providing access and support to help them continue their education. Kerim is looking to do...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Outreach workers hit the streets in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Health Care for the Homeless is a community health care provider focused exclusively on treating people experiencing homelessness. As part of the organization’s harm reduction services, they offer a supportive place for observation and treatment – or ‘S.P.O.T.’ Monitored by medical personnel, it’s a space where individuals can go for medical observation after injecting drugs.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Fitchburg Mom Says Her Son Was Given A Cannabis Edible At School After Similar Report In Norwood

NORWOOD (CBS) — Another school is looking into reports of students sharing marijuana edibles one day after a Norwood girl was rushed to the emergency room because she ate candy with marijuana in it. A Fitchburg parent of a Longsjo Middle School seventh-grader told WBZ-TV a similar thing happened to her son. That mom said a student stole a cannibis edible from her parents and brought it to school, offering it to other students. She allegedly didn’t say there was cannabis in it until after the students ate it. Police said one student went to the school nurse and was later checked out by a doctor and is OK. The parent said she doesn’t blame the school for what happened. “It’s really the student. She knowingly gave that to my kid before telling him what it was. And even more of the responsibility should be on that student’s parents. How do you so carelessly allow your kid access to drugs?” she said. Police said the school is handling the incident as a disciplinary matter and said there are no criminal charges at this time.
NORWOOD, MA
