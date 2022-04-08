ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

UPS figures out Nantucket deliveries after missing ferry deadline

By Morgan Rousseau
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

That ship hasn’t sailed yet, but the Steamship Authority will review the company's proposal on April 19.

After missing a ferry reservation deadline, the United Parcel Services (UPS) is reportedly planning to use a tugboat and a barge to deliver packages to Nantucket this summer.

UPS was forced to figure out a different way to make the island deliveries after it failed to reserve ferries in January, and new talks with 41 North Offshore LLC may be the solution, according to WBZ.

UPS will reportedly transport packages from New Bedford to Nantucket if the Steamship Authority approves the route. The board is due to review the proposal at a meeting on April 19.

If approved, UPS could start delivering packages to Nantucket as early as May.

The Nantucket Current reports that UPS is without guaranteed ferry reservations for 150 to 200 of its summer trips to the island, but 70 trips with 41 North Offshore’s vessels could cover that gap.

Located on Fish Island in New Bedford, 41 North Offshore provides tug and barge freight service to waters from Maine down to New Jersey. The company’s co-owner, John Mikutowicz, told The Martha’s Vineyard Times that the barge they’d use will be towed instead of pushed, and is 130 feet long, and 40 feet wide. The company has three vessels available for the partnership.

According to an earlier WBZ report, the Steamship Authority sends reservation forms to shipping companies like UPS in the fall, before ferry reservations open up to the public in January. UPS didn’t make its reservation by that time, so ferries filled to capacity.

After the mistake was realized, Nantucket businesses were concerned they wouldn’t get the materials needed for the summer tourism season. A boutique owner told WBZ that UPS deliveries make up 75% of their shipments, with deliveries typically showing up in the store twice per day.

According to Nantucket-ma.gov, about 14,255 people live on the island year-round, but the summer months bring a population of at least 80,000.

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Steamship Authority makes adjustments after UPS reportedly failed to make Nantucket ferry reservations

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Members of the Steamship Authority board voted Tuesday to make several adjustments after UPS reportedly failed to make ferry reservations for its trucks. Without naming UPS, the Steamship Authority said in a statement it was taking four steps to adjust to a "Common Carrier's unfulfilled reservations" caused by a late submission by the carrier. According to the statement, the ferry service's actions will include adding the carrier's trucks to trips with available space, reviewing opportunities to reallocate space to make room on more trips and moving the carrier to the top of the waitlist.
NANTUCKET, MA
iheart.com

UPS Seeks Alternate Means To Deliver Nantucket Packages

UPS is scrambling to make sure it is able to make deliveries to Nantucket this summer. The Boston Globe reports the company made a mistake with its handling of Steamship Authority freight ferry reservations, and it was apparently unable to secure the necessary number of slots on the schedule. A...
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS Boston

UPS Misses The Boat On Booking Ferry Tickets To Nantucket, Businesses Concerned

BOSTON (CBS) – Steamship Authority ferries are about to embark on a blockbuster summer season on Nantucket, with a waning pandemic, and record visitors expected. There’s just one problem. It appears shipping giant United Parcel Services missed the boat on booking ferry tickets. In the fall, the Steamship Authority sends reservation paperwork to shipping companies. Then, the shippers respond with ferry reservations before tickets are sold to the public in January. Somehow, that did not happen for UPS and now boats are almost at capacity. “We are completely dependent upon UPS as our lifeblood for incoming shipments and outgoing shipments,” said Harris...
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Nantucket, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Industry
State
Maine State
Nantucket, MA
Industry
City
New Bedford, MA
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
Ledger-Enquirer

Passengers stuck on JetBlue plane after jet bridge operator goes home in Massachusetts

A JetBlue plane full of passengers were left waiting in their seats for nearly an hour after their flight landed in Massachusetts. The person responsible for operating the jet bridge to let everyone into the airport went home sick, Boston 25 News reported. JetBlue Flight 676 arrived at Worcester Regional Airport just before 1 a.m. on March 15 after flying in from New York.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

You Can Fly JetBlue Between Boston & London Starting This Summer

Starting on July 19, JetBlue will launch a nonstop route between Boston Logan International Airport and London Gatwick Airport. Just over a month later on August 22, the airline will also launch nonstop service between Boston and London Heathrow Airport. JetBlue will be the only airline offering daily flights between New England and two London airports.
BOSTON, MA
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Airlines pilot pickets snarl travel in Northwest

Those traveling in and out of Alaska this weekend should prepare to bring their patience. Approximately 120 Alaska Airlines flights were canceled on Friday, affecting 15,300 passengers, and it looks like Saturday will also be as difficult for travelers in the Northwest, with over 77 flights by the Seattle-based airlines already canceled. Sunday cancellations for the main air carrier serving Alaska are beginning to build as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Freight#The Steamship Authority#North Offshore Llc#Wbz#Ups#The Nantucket Current#Vineyard Times
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Speeds Up Ship Check-In Process to 10 Seconds

Holland America Line is rolling out a new embarkation process that will help speed up the time to takes cruisers to check in and board their cruise ship. After running a pilot program on their new cruise ship Rotterdam, Holland America Line is rolling out the use of mBark facial recognition and the VeriFLY vaccine verification program in all U.S., Canadian and European homeports.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
simpleflying.com

Boston Crash Pad For 20+ Flight Attendants Shut Down

Around 20 flights attendants will have to find a new place to stay while in Boston after the City of Boston took control of a four-bedroom apartment behind a service station on Geneva Street in East Boston and promptly shut it down. Boston Inspectional Services called the self-styled crash pad a "death trap" and said besides it not being zoned for residential purposes, the apartment was missing smoke detectors, did not have enough exits, and hazardous materials were being stored onsite.
BOSTON, MA
FOXBusiness

JetBlue, Alaska trim schedules as airlines attempt smoother summer

Airlines are adding staff and cutting flights in an effort to avoid upheaval as both customer demand and labor shortages persist. JetBlue Airways Corp. this weekend said it would reduce flights in May and throughout the summer due to staffing limitations, after canceling more than 300 flights over the weekend. Alaska Air Group Inc. last week said it would trim spring flying to catch up on pilot training. Meanwhile, other carriers, including American Airlines Group Inc., say they are prepared for the summer surge after a months-long hiring spree.
ALASKA STATE
Boston

How should I prepare my car for months of non-use?

John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader planning to be away for five months. Q. I will be in Florida next winter for five months. What are your recommendations for a car that will sit for that long? It is a very well maintained 2006 Toyota Camry with 46,000 miles.
CARS
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy