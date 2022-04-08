ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

K-State basketball hires Director of Player Development

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vHPs_0f3ufiZj00

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s basketball has hired Austin Carpenter as its Director of Player Development.

Carpenter comes to K-State from Baylor, where he worked alongside Tang for the last two seasons as a graduate assistant.

He is someone that I got to know the past two years at Baylor, and he played a big part in the success we had there as a graduate assistant,” Tang told K-State Athletics. “He is a super-talented individual who has great experience in recruiting strategy and operations as well as in the total development of the student-athlete. He will play a significant role in the evaluation of the entire program. I’m happy for him to take this next step in his career with us at K-State.”

K-State football fans have new incentive to buy/renew season tickets

Before working at Baylor, Carpenter was a part of recruitment operations at the University of Oklahoma for football and golf from 2018-2020. A 2020 graduate of Oklahoma, Carpenter earned a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management and Supply Chain Management.

Carpenter is the fourth addition to new head coach Jerome Tang’s staff. He joins associate head coach Ulric Maligi, assistant coach Jareem Dowling and Chief of Staff Marco Borne.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Remy Martin return could give KU a big lift

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Remy Martin was named the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year in October, but hardly impacted the Jayhawks Big 12 regular season title. He did, however, impact their Big 12 tournament championship. Now Kansas is hoping he’ll play an even bigger role in the NCAA tournament. After being given the preseason honor, […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
College Basketball
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
Manhattan, KS
Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Player Development#Baylor#K State Athletics#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KSNT News

‘We’re going to accomplish great things’ K-State holds first Jerome Tang press conference

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT)- Kansas State Athletics held an introductory press conference for new head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang Thursday afternoon. Tang thanked people who have supported him, told stories about his coaching history and shared with fans his vision for K-State basketball. “We’re going to accomplish great things together and it’s not going to […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Two top teams fall in KU’s NCAA tournament region

LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball’s path to the Final Four may have just gotten easier. The second and third-seeded teams in the Jayhawks NCAA tournament region both lost on Sunday. Three-seed Wisconsin lost to eleven-seed Iowa State, then two-seed Auburn fell to ten-seed Miami. The Jayhawks enter the Sweet Sixteen with three other […]
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KSNT News

Why is the Kansas River turning red?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas River will turn red soon, but the City of Topeka says there’s no reason to panic. According to a Facebook post, scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey and other partners injected a harmless, bright red fluorescent dye into the Kansas River near the cities of of Rossville and Topeka from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State women’s basketball eliminated from NCAA tournament

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – K-State women’s basketball lost their second round game of the NCAA tournament on Monday. The Wildcats suffered a season ending loss to North Carolina State 89-57 in Raleigh. After the two teams traded 3-pointers to start the game, K-State went on a 6-0 run to go up 9-3. NC State responded […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

WHERE TO WATCH: KU Basketball National Championship Parade

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - Want to watch Sunday’s parade celebrating the Kansas men’s basketball team for winning the NCAA tournament? We’ve got you covered!. KU Athletics announced earlier this week that the parade will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, in Lawrence. The parade will go along Mass Street, going from 6th Street to 19th Street.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka’s White Lakes Mall split in half by demolition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As demolition on the White Lakes Center has nearly reached the one-month mark, the abandoned Topeka mall is now split in half. Building owner KDL, Inc.’s contractor, McPherson Wrecking, started demolishing the mall on March 8, around 15 years since the former hub for Topeka business lost its last tenants. KSNT 27 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy