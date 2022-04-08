Not a Jokic – Nuggets star deserves MVP consideration.

It's rare that an NBA player can pull off a feat that has never been done before, but that's exactly what reigning MVP Nikola Jokic did in Denver this season. Last week, the Joker became the first player in league history to put up 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season. Michael Jordan never came close. Neither did Oscar Robertson or Russell Westbrook in their triple-double seasons. Amazingly, Wilt Chamberlain somehow never pulled it off, and he once averaged 50 PPG and 25 RPG for a season. With both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. likely out for the postseason, it will be seemingly impossible for Jokic and the Nuggets to make a deep run in the playoffs, but he'll always be able to take comfort in having one of the best individual regular-seasons of all time.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO