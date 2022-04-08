Longview Water Main Break Follow Up

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - One person has died as a result of the Tuesday morning storms. Severe storms left behind damage as they moved through East Texas Tuesday morning. According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, emergency responders are trying to get access to the victim, as of 7 a.m. He said he had no other details on the death.
Chelsea Negley, marketing director for Lufkin Ford, explains the current state of the computer chip shortage affecting vehicle production and how it has improved in April. Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees. Updated: 2 hours ago. David Frizzell, Buddy Holly, and The Texas Tenors set to be...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City crews responded to a six inch water main break in Fort Lauderdale. They are on site Saturday, to fix the rupture. One northbound lane of Southeast Third Avenue at Southeast 11th Street is closed. Nearby customers may experience service interruptions or low water pressure...
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A fifth and sixth Starbucks locations in Longview are a step closer to reality. The City of Longview has issued building permits to Starbucks for locations at 2105 Gilmer Road and 3620 Estes Parkway. Current locations in Longview are Target on Eastman Road, McCann and Loop...
Durham, N.C. — A water main break was creating a big mess north of downtown Durham early Wednesday morning. The break was reported along North Duke Street at Trinity Avenue, in front of Durham School of the Arts, before 5:45 a.m. At 6:30 a.m., water was still gushing onto...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A water main break in the Middle River area has left many residents without service. The Department of Public Works reports that an eight-inch diameter water main has broken at 12902 Cunninghill Cove Road (21220). Forty customers and three hydrants are currently out of service. No ETA...
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A dance studio in Henderson on West Richardson Drive called Dance Xtreme Texas took one of the hardest hits in Henderson from Monday night’s storm. Property manager of the dance studio, Kristy Campbell, is concerned for the tenants who rent from her. “Straight-line winds...
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Water crews are working on a water main break on Baltimore and Stanton. An El Paso Water spokesperson describes it as a 12" pipe. According to a tweet from El Paso Water crews are "working to make repairs. Customers in surrounding areas are experiencing discolored water or no water service. We apologize for the inconvenience."
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water crews are on the scene of a water main break in West El Paso, near the Don Haskins Center. The break was reported shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Stanton and Baltimore. According to EPWater officials, their crews are on scene, repairing the break.
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Como-Pickton CISD students, faculty members, and staff are mourning the loss of 15-year-old Hannah Pegues, who died in a three-vehicle crash that occurred on State Highway 11 on Monday. “All of us at Como-Pickton CISD, faculty and students alike, were both shocked and overcome with...
(WJAR) — Update:. Just before 1:00 p.m., the Cranston Police Department announced the water main emergency had been fixed. Crews working the situation had caused detours and traffic delays during the morning commute. Original story:. The Cranston Police Department is asking commuters to avoid Phenix Avenue as crews work...
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Public Library has set an event-filled spring break week. Children’s librarian Terri Nalls said it’s important for the library to offer the week of activities for families who spend their break at home. “(Patrons) look for activities to participate in as a...
Durham, N.C. — A water main break was creating a big mess north of downtown Durham early Wednesday morning. The break was reported along North Duke Street at Trinity Avenue, in front of Durham School of the Arts, before 5:45 a.m. The school announced students will learn remotely on Wednesday due to the break.
The Waterford Township Department of Public Works has announced a water main break has interrupted service on Lakeview Street, between South Lynn Avenue and South Josephine Avenue. Crews are currently working to restore service. Any questions may be directed to the department at (248)674-2278.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the people who broke into several vehicles in church parking lots while the victims were attending services Wednesday night. According to a post on the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page,...
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One Longview citizen was honored Friday. Retired Longview Police Department detective James Nelson was honored at Parkview on Hollybrook. Former colleagues were on hand as he was given a key to the city and April 8th was named James E. Nelson Day. Nelson spent 25 years at the department and he was honored with being given one last patrol ride.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Have you spotted a spotted fish in East Texas waters?. Researchers are collecting data on hyperpigmentation/melanosis, a.k.a Blotchy Bass Syndrome, in freshwater bass species associated with a virus. The virus has never been identified in humans or common domestic pets. As long as the fish are...
Comments / 0