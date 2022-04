ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – President Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration awarded $409.3 million in grants to 70 projects in 39 states on Monday. The grants will be used to modernize and electrify America’s bus systems and make bus systems and routes more reliable and improve their safety. The grants will help communities […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 27 DAYS AGO