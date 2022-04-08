ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

LSU President addresses what lawmakers call a lack of support for Shreveport campuses

By Marlo Lacen, Alexandra Meachum
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWPKO_0f3ubH5400

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS)- An important meeting took place Friday afternoon on the campus of LSU Shreveport where the president of LSU addressed what some lawmakers have called a lack of support and funding for the northwest Louisiana campuses.

“LSU for decades has left Shreveport behind in my opinion,” said State Rep. Thomas Pressly, (R) District 6.

Pressly said LSUS and LSU health are historically underfunded compared to other LSU system colleges.

It’s an issue the LSU Board of Supervisors is aware of and spoke about during the meeting.

“Oftentimes, down in the southern part of the state, LSU is so noted for it’s athletics, so we don’t always recognize and realize how important the academic side of things are here in Shreveport,” said Collis Temple, LSU Board of Supervisors.

LSU President William Tate said he appreciates Pressly for speaking out and agrees more needs to be done.

“We need to get together, not just the legislature but folks who live here along with LSU, and really lay out a real plan so we know what to ask for, so the investment really returns the bang for the buck,” Tate said.

Pressly cited how LSU embarked on a capitol fundraising campaign for $1.5 billion for a system-wide effort. The Baton Rouge campus received $27 million for new facilities relating to the alumni portion of the school while LSUS received less than $20 million for the entire campus. He wants Shreveport to be more of a priority and said the meeting was productive in bringing attention to what he calls a disparity.

“We know that LSU has a history of making these promises and we want to see action. I’m hopeful and optimistic we can see that action,” Pressly said.

Tate said it’s important to note that Baton Rouge has the largest enrollment in the state, thus drawing more alumni contribution dollars. He agrees the board and the state need to look for more fundraising campaigns for Shreveport campuses along with more state dollars allocated.

“I’m 100% in support of getting more resources here for this area and we’re going to work together to make sure that happens,” Tate said.

Tate and the LSU Board also toured LSU Health on Friday, saying they were highly impressed by the medical school.

“To be clear, nobody is talking about the quality of the LSU Health Sciences Center. They’ve done an excellent job over the last four to five years and really are adding value to this community. The question is can we add more value and I’m 100% committed to that,” Tate said.

During the meeting, Tate and the board even called for a new research for the medical school to increase their biomedical research.

“They’ve increased their research in pretty exponential fashion over the last five to seven years and I believe they can continue to do that which will add more money to Shreveport through external research dollars.”

Tate and Pressly agree the northwest region is strong in biotech, cyber, transportation and logistics, all areas the board will focus on to bring more funding for the schools.

“Well the president laid out a new vision and plans to lay out even more of a new vision. He talked about a strategic action plan that they’re working. Obviously I’m very interested to see what that is and what the goals are,” Pressly said.

Chancellor Larry Clark said that LSUS is not limited to how much fundraising dollars it can achieve, and the state has not appropriated enough dollars over the years. But it’s something most chancellors experience. He said the meeting helped and showed how much opportunity lies on the LSUS campus.

“There’s a lot of caring and from that can come solutions. There’s not agreement on what that solution looks like. But I think anytime as a chancellor, you can see and hear people talking about what’s important and we’re apart of that, so that makes for a great day for LSUS,” Clark said.

Clark went on to said that LSUS has made great strides increasing its revenue with online classes, increasing enrollment from around 3,300 students in 2014 to about 8,600 now.

Steve Gleason speaks to LSUS students, public
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GExuA_0f3ubH5400
    The LSU Board of Supervisors and LSU President William Tate will attend a meeting in Shreveport to address issues that have caused a long-held rift between university leadership in Baton Rouge and the northwest Louisiana satellite campus. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CtS9p_0f3ubH5400
    The LSU Board of Supervisors and LSU President William Tate will attend a meeting in Shreveport to address issues that have caused a long-held rift between university leadership in Baton Rouge and the northwest Louisiana satellite campus. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWMJ6_0f3ubH5400
    The LSU Board of Supervisors and LSU President William Tate will attend a meeting in Shreveport to address issues that have caused a long-held rift between university leadership in Baton Rouge and the northwest Louisiana satellite campus. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

State representatives from the region have criticized the system in the past, claiming that LSUS is not properly funded or supported by the main campus in Baton Rouge. These accusations came to a head last spring as Louisiana State Sen. Gregory Tarver, D-Shreveport called out the system over sexual misconduct allegations against Chancellor, Dr. Ghali E. Ghali who has since resigned from the school after he was cleared of all charges.

“LSU Baton Rouge has never had any love for LSU Medical School in Shreveport. They act as if they care about us in Shreveport but they look at us very differently. In over twenty-eight years of serving in the State Senate, LSU Baton Rouge has never genuinely cared for North Louisiana. Right now their only concern is self-protection because the LSU System has not yet begun to touch the surface of the issues surrounding the school in Baton Rouge.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana tribes call on state to address disaster needs

CHAUVIN, La. (BRPROUD) — In southern Terrebonne Parish, along the sparkling bayous and the salty air of the marshes of the Gulf of Mexico, reside small state-recognized Native American tribes. The Grand Caillou Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw, Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe, and Jean Charles Choctaw Nation have been an integral part of southeast Louisiana for hundreds […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Shreveport, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Shreveport, LA
Government
Shreveport, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Native Goes From Security Guard Of A Hospital To Becoming A Doctor

Russell J. Ledet is a native of Lake Charles and over the weekend he broke the stereotype that many have been plagued with of being a young Black man from a certain part of the area with many obstacles facing them. In 2010 Russel was a security Guard of a Baton Rouge hospital, and now he can add the prestigious M.D, Ph.D., and MBA to his resume as he is now Dr. Russell J. Ledet. A married father of 2 can now better serve his community and be the influential person to so many others who have a doubt of their future.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WWL

La. state senator from New Orleans cites gambling addiction, depression in resigning

NEW ORLEANS — Karen Carter Peterson, the Louisiana state senator representing New Orleans, has resigned after more than two decades in the Louisiana Legislature. "As I’ve previously shared, I have personally struggled with depression and a gambling addiction for the entirety of my legislative career; in fact, it has been close to 30 years," Peterson said in a prepared statement. "At this time, I must place all of my energy on my own mental health and personal well-being, and therefore have tendered my resignation effective immediately."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collis Temple
Person
Larry Clark
KTAL

Who is running for Shreveport Mayor? 6 already declared

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Qualifying for the Shreveport Mayor’s race in November won’t open until July, but that has not stopped at least six candidates from declaring their intent to run for the office. Two Caddo Parish Commissioners, a former city council member, a retired police officer,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Legislature#State Representatives#North Louisiana#College#La Lrb Ktal Kmss#Lsu Shreveport#Lsus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years for Receiving Bribes

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years Receiving Bribes. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that former long-time St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Rodney J. Strain (a/k/a Jack Strain), age 56, from Abita Springs, Louisiana, was sentenced today to 120 months imprisonment by United States District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo after previously pleading guilty to Count 15 of the indictment returned in August 2019, charging him with soliciting and receiving bribes, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 666(a)(1)(B) for his role in the privatization and operation of a work-release program that operated in Slidell, Louisiana between 2013 and 2016. As part of the sentence, Judge Milazzo ordered a $10,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. A forfeiture hearing is scheduled for July 13, 2022. Judge Milazzo also ordered Strain to serve his federal sentence concurrently with the sentence he is currently serving based on his conviction in the 22nd Judicial District.
SLIDELL, LA
WGNO

WGNO

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy