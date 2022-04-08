ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Secret to Her Strong Marriage

The stars are ready to blow the roof off the CMT Awards on Monday, and “Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with co-host Kelsea Ballerini to get the scoop.

The star also opened up about her strong marriage to Morgan Evans, her husband of five years.

As for how they make it work in the relationship, she said, “Therapy? Honestly, like, we both go separately, we go together. I think it’s really important. Obviously we have a strange life. Like, we are both really busy and don’t get to spend as much time together… And just trying to find, like, the things that work for us.”

Kelsea will be emceeing the CMT Awards alongside a superhero: Anthony Mackie. She told Katie of the Marvel star, “I just have, like, cool points now that I did not have before this was announced.”

The fashionista also spilled on how many outfit changes she will have during the show. “I’m such a girly girl. And so honestly, part of the fun of hosting is all the different outfit changes. So I think we’re doing five,” she said.

Ballerini is also up for three awards herself, including Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year for “half of my hometown,” and CMT Performance of the Year for her performance of “I Quit Drinking” at the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

Katie was curious about how Ballerini became friends with another big star, Reese Witherspoon. The singer revealed, “I met her at the Christmas tree lighting at the White House during the Obama term.”

Would they ever work together in the future? “I’m open, I’m open,” she said. “I’ve always said, like, ‘Acting? Never.’ But I’m in this phase of my life right now where I’m kind of asking myself, ‘What else?’”

