Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Out Saturday

In Game 4 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle after landing awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot during a play. At the time it didn't look like anything too serious, but it cost Irving the series, which the Nets ended up losing in a neck-and-neck 7-game stretch.
Ja Morant returned from a nine-game absence and the host Memphis Grizzlies had a record scoring quarter in a 141-114 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Morant, who had been sidelined due to a sore right knee, scored 21 points and dished out nine assists in 27 minutes.
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Poeltl missed Saturday's game due to lower back soreness. But in the final game of the regular season, the big man will not carry a designation. Expect him to play and start, which will likely send Zach Collins back to a bench role.
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Johnson missed Saturday's game due to knee soreness. But in the final game of the 2021/22 regular season, he will return to the court and the starting five - although he's expected to play limited minutes. In a corresponding move, Keita Bates-Diop will revert to the bench.
The Boston Celtics will take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team Sunday night with playoff seeding at stake. Since the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C's will lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. If they lose to Memphis and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they'll end up with the No. 4 seed and meet the Toronto Raptors in Round 1. Losses for both Boston and Philly would give the C's the No. 3 seed, thus a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
Tatum (knee) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports. After one game off against the Bucks, Tatum will return for the regular-season finale. Over his past 10 appearances, he's averaged 27.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.2 minutes.
As the Philadelphia 76ers enter the final matchup of the 2021-2022 regular season, the team will look slightly different as some key players will get the night off. Going into the matchup, the Sixers ruled out the veteran backup power forward, Georges Niang. As Niang's been battling Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee, the veteran missed Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Horford missed Thursday's game due to a back injury, but on the initial injury report for Sunday's game, he doesn't carry a designation. Expect the veteran to take the court, which means Grant Williams will likely revert to the bench.
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell (rest) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Powell will sit out the Clippers' final regular-season game on Sunday. Paul George and Marcus Morris have also been ruled out due to rest. Powell is averaging 19.0 points, 3.2...
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. After entering the day with a questionable tag due to a quad contusion, Anunoby has received the green light to play. There was a report that he will likely play limited minutes in his first game back.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy will start Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. In the final game of the regular season, the Pelicans are giving starters a night off. One of those is Devonte' Graham, and as a result, Murphy is entering the starting five.
Powell (rest) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against Oklahoma City, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports. The Clippers are simply building in some extra rest for Powell, who recently returned from a long-term injury absence. In Saturday night's win over the Kings, Powell finished with 20 points, two assists, one rebound and one block in 22 minutes off the bench.
According to Shams Charania, Denver Nuggets power forward Michael Porter Jr. (back) is not expected to return during the playoffs. After a recent setback during his rehab from back surgery, Porter Jr. is unlikely to play this postseason. Expect Jeff Green to play a starting role for the Nuggets. Per...
Portland Trail Blazers forward Reggie Perry will stat Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Perry has been coming off the bench most of the year, but that will change in the final game of the regular season. Drew Eubanks is out due to a sprained right wrist, and as a result, Perry will take the nod at center.
DALLAS -- Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic suffered a left calf strain and left the team's regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs late in the third quarter. There is initial optimism that it is not a significant injury, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "We'll know more tomorrow, and...
Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
Thompson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles injury management. Thompson tallied 33 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but he'll sit out for the penultimate game of the regular season. Gary Payton, Damion Lee and Moses Moody should see an uptick in usage.
Tucker went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 13-6 win against the Angels. Tucker was responsible for Houston's final four runs with a three-run shot in the seventh inning and a solo blast in the ninth. The 25-year-old outfielder looks to build on an exceptional 2021 campaign as maybe the best hitter on a Houston team with World Series aspirations.
Comments / 0