ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Celebrate Pool Season in Las Vegas

Extra
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s starting to hit up in Las Vegas, so pool season is upon us!. Just days...

extratv.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Miranda Lambert Launches Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm Really Excited About This!'

Miranda Lambert is headed to Sin City this fall for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo, a 24-date residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The "Strange" singer, 38, will kick things off on Sept. 23 with a show that will "give fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of the numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts" from her catalog, according to a press release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBoardingGroup

Man wins huge jackpot at Las Vegas Airport

In a fortunate turn of events, a California resident hit a huge jackpot at the Las Vegas Airport while playing the popular Wheel of Fortune slot machine. Find out how much he won here!. A Van Nuys, California resident hit the jackpot of a lifetime when he won $328,655 dollars...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

The Best Restaurants for Brunch in Las Vegas

We've been on a mission to "get back to brunch" for two years now, and it looks like it's finally happening. As you check out all the cool things to do in Las Vegas this spring, add a good brunch to your list—or maybe 20, as we've conveniently included below. And if you can turn your meal into a romantic date, even better. Some of our favorite restaurants are going above and beyond for brunch, whether it's with ingredient sourcing, culinary creativity, or simply a good deal that maximizes plenty of bang for the buck. So raise your mimosa and toast to the good times at one of the best brunches in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Aaron Paul
Person
Marshmello
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Wynn Las Vegas#Tao Beach Day Club#Elia Beach Club
Fox5 KVVU

Lyft unveils secret BTS ‘Permission to Dance’ mode in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Members of the BTS Army who are in Las Vegas for the group’s shows at Allegiant Stadium can now unlock a special surprise in the Lyft app. According to a news release, BTS fans can turn their Lyft app into a special “Permission to Dance” mode by entering code PTDLyft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Las Vegas Island building 150 homes in Henderson

“The Island” is a new housing development underway on the northern part of Lake Las Vegas, across the lake from Southshore. Northup said 150 homes are going in. Some will make up the island and other homes will be built just on the other side of it. The non-profit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
8 News Now

‘BTS Mania’ descends on Las Vegas, shares love for K-Pop group

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ‘BTS Mania’ took over Las Vegas Friday, as tens of thousands descended on Allegiant Stadium for the start of a week-long tour stop.  “Finally, they are here!” a BTS fan screamed.  The city lit up like dynamite, as the first of the ‘Permission to Dance Onstage’ concerts kicked off; many wearing their […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas ranked 4th-best city for stoners in America, list says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With April 20 quickly approaching, a new ranking indicates that Las Vegas is a good place to be for those who enjoy smoking marijuana. According to the report, Las Vegas is ranked as the fourth-best city for stoners in the country. To comprise the list,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy